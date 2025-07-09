HT Auto
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Rs Is Finally Here: 5 Highlights You Need To Know

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is finally here: 5 highlights you need to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2025, 16:30 pm
  • If you are interested in the new Speed Triple 1200 RS, here is a comprehensive breakdown of everything the bike has to offer.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is the most affordable European supernaked in India and comes with a range of upgrades.
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS was listed on the company website for a while before finally reaching our shores at an ex-showroom price tag of 20.39 lakh. With a price hike of 2.44 lakh, Triumph’s flagship supernaked returns to India carrying significant mechanical upgrades and an enhanced tech suite, while remaining the most affordable in its segment. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of everything the bike has to offer:

1

Design:

The 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS carries over the bold styling and aggressive stance that is characteristic of its nameplate. It rides on a new, lighter set of alloys that help reduce the bike’s unsprung mass. Triumph has further added three new colour options to keep things fresh, and interested buyers can choose between Jet Black, Granite/Diablo Red, or Granite/Triumph Performance Yellow.

2

Features:

For the tech suite, Triumph has made the wheelie control system independently adjustable from the traction control. This gives the rider more control over the electronics, enabling them to set up the bike to a better degree. The Speed Triple 1200 RS is now equipped with a standard adjustable steering damper for enhanced stability.

The most notable upgrade on the supernaked is the addition of the latest Ohlins SmartEC3 technology which allows riders to electronically adjust suspension settings on the fly.

3

Engine and Performance:

Powering the Speed Triple 1200 RS is the same 1,160 cc liquid-cooled, inline three-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It comes with a 3 bhp and 3 Nm boost in performance owing to a new, free-flowing exhaust system with a lightweight silencer. With this package, the bike now makes 180.5 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 128 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm.

4

Chassis and hardware:

The supernaked is underpinned by a twin-spar frame with a bolt-on subframe and a single-sided swingarm. The bike is equipped with 43 mm USD front forks and a link-type monoshock at the rear, both from Ohlins. These are coupled with the latest SmartEC3 OBTi (Object Based Tuning Interface) systems to allow on-the-fly tuning.

The Speed Triple 1200 RS rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloys wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres, replacing the earlier Metzeler Racetec RR units. With the new tyres, the bike promises improved grip and track performance.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2025, 16:30 pm IST
Speed Triple 1200 RS Triumph motorcycles Triumph

