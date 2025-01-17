Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 160 launched, will rival Yamaha Aerox 155

Hero has launched the Xoom 160 at the Auto Expo 2023.
The Xoom 160 is the new flagship scooter for the brand.
It is priced at ₹1.48 lakh ex-showroom.
The Xoom 160 comes with keyless entry and remote access for the boot.
The Xoom 160 comes equipped with a 156cc, liquid-cooled engine, which churns out 14.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm.
The scooter features silent start and 4-valve technology for better efficiency.
The Hero Xoom 160's design includes a raised stance with 14-inch large wheels and block pattern tyres.
Other features of the scooter include a smart key with remote seat access and dual-chamber LED headlamp.
There is a front disc brake with ABS, and Bluetooth-enabled digital speedometer with turn-by-turn navigation