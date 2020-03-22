2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS6 price announced

With the BS6 deadline just a few days away, all the automakers have started rolling out the mandatory BS6 updates. Now the American motorcycle maker, Harley-Davidson has also announced the pricing of its BS6 compliant Iron 883 motorcycle which is priced in the range of ₹6,67,500* to ₹9,74,000*.

The Iron 883 get its name from its 883 cc Air-cooled, Evolution engine which comes with Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) and delivers 70 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The engine comes married to a 5-speed transmission and transmits power via chain primary drive mechanism.

The Iron 883 retains its iconic looks in the latest 2020 avatar and there isn't any notable visual update. It also features the same handlebar-mounted electronic speedometer with odometer, time-of-day clock, dual tripmeter, low fuel warning light, low oil pressure light, engine diagnostics readout, LED indicator lights and more.

In terms of dimensions it has 2,185 mm length, 760 mm seat-height and 140 mm ground-clearance. It wheelbase rating stands at 1,515 mm. The Iron 883 has a 27 degrees lean angle on the right, an 28 degrees lean angle on the left. At the front, it rolls on a 100/90B19 57H tyre, while the rear gets a 150/80B16 77H tyre. Its overall running-order weight stands at 256 kg.

The 2020 Iron 883 is featured in four different colouing options including Black Denim, Barracuda Silver Denim, River Rock Gray and Scorchied Orange/Silver Flux.

In other updates, Harley-Davidson has also started retailing its bikes from CSD. Both the Street 750 and the Street Rod will now also be available for the Indian defence personnel, ex-servicemen and their dependents through the CSD route. The Street 750 retails at an ex-showroom price of ₹5,34,000*, while the Street Rod is priced at ₹655,500*. Their respective CSD prices have been kept lower at ₹4,60,332, and ₹5,65,606. (Know more about it here).

