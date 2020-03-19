Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed

The stricter BS 6 emission norms deadline is just around the corner and majority of automakers have already rolled out required updates in order to continue sales post April 1st.

Harley-Davidson India announced on Wednesday that it is going to offer its products to the defence personnel and will sell the Street 750 and the Street Rod motorcycle through CSD. Now, HT Auto has sourced the pricing of the 2020 Fat Boy BS6 which will start at ₹14,38,000* for the Milwaukee-Eight 107 model and extends up to ₹18,75,000* for the Milwaukee-Eight 114 model. The Fat boy Special BS6 is the most costliest offering in its range which is priced at ₹18,90,000*.

Below is the detailed BS 6 price-list of the 2020 Fat Boy.

Fat Boy 2020 (Milwaukee-Eight 107) Level 1 ₹ 14,38,000 Level 2 ₹ 14,38,000 Fat Boy 2020 (Milwaukee-Eight 114) Level 3 ₹ 18,25,000 Level 4 ₹ 18,44,000 Level 5 ₹ 18,75,000 Fat boy Special 2020 Level 1 ₹ 18,90,000

The Fat Boy 2020 is available in two engine configurations. The smaller Milwaukee-Eight 107 is a 1,745 cc V-twin unit with Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) system. It delivers 144 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm and comes paired to a 6-speed transmission.

Moreover, its Milwaukee-Eight 114 is a 1,868 cc V-twin unit which also boast Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) system is known to deliver a higher 156 Nm of peak torque at the same 3,000 rpm. It also comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The bike weighs 322 kg (running order) and sports a lean angle of 25.6 degrees (both sides). Its ground clearance stands at merely 115 mm, which, for the record is fairly common for its class of cruisers. Its wheelbase spans at 1,665 mm.

At the front, it comes with 160/60R18,70V tyre while the rear section gets a 240/40R18,79V tyre. The braking duties on this behemoth are performed by discs at both the ends with 4-piston fixed calipers(front) and 2-piston floating calipers (rear).

*(ex-showroom, Gurugram)
























