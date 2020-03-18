Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India's bravehearts via CSD route

Harley-Davidson India announced on Wednesday that the new Street 750 and the Street Rod will now be sold through the Canteen Store Departments (CSD) for the armed forces personnel across the nation. Harley-Davidson is the first premium motorcycle brand to sell its products at the CSD.

Both the bikes will be available for the armed forces, ex-servicemen and their dependents in India.

The Street 750 retails at an ex-showroom price of ₹5,34,000, while the Street Rod is priced at ₹655,500. Their respective CSD prices have been kept lower at ₹4,60,332, and ₹5,65,606.

The Street 750 features a 749 cc Liquid-cooled, Revolution X V-Twin engine which is capable of delivering 60 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. Its other counterpart, the Street Rod also features the same powertrain.

The basic difference between both the bikes lies in the outer styling and riding ergonomics, while the mechanicals remain unchanged. The Street 750 is more suited for a comfortable daily ride, while the Street Rod has been given a slightly hunched forward riding position with foot pegs placed in a sporty manner.

In related news, the American bike maker has also launched a special Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) chapter dedicated to the defence personnel, the group goes by the name, the Armed Forces H.O.G. Chapter

Commenting on the initiative, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director – Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said, “Harley-Davidson shares a long-term alliance with the armed forces across the globe. With both Street motorcycles being included in the inventory at CSD in India, we look forward to providing more access to members of the armed forces and seeing more members of the forces fulfil their desire to own a Harley-Davidson motorcycle."

The company has recently completed 10 successful years of operations in India. It is also the first premium motorcycle company to have set base in the country. The brand has sold over 25,000 bikes in India since it officially started operations in 2009. The Street 750 is the highest-selling model from the brand, it is also the most affordable bike in the entire Harley's line-up.



