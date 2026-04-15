Kinetic DX+ Review: Nostalgia vs Reality

For many, the Kinetic DX was more than just a scooter; it was a part of everyday life. Fast forward to today, and that familiar name returns in an all-electric avatar. The DX+ carries forward the legacy, but also faces a completely new challenge: proving itself in a fiercely competitive EV market.

Design and build: Retro done right?

Kinetic has retained the essence of the original DX while giving it a modern twist. The silhouette feels instantly familiar, and the clean design works well in today’s context. All the lighting elements are now LEDs, and the Kinetic text on the fly screen is also illuminated, which I think is a bit overdone. All the panels are of metal so the scooter should be quite durable.

However, spend some time with the scooter and you start noticing inconsistencies. The plastics and overall finish could have been better, especially when compared to rivals in this price bracket. It feels sturdy for now, but definitely not premium.

Kinetic uses a BLDC electric motor. The battery pack sits in the floor board.

Performance and ride experience

On the move, the DX+ surprises you in a few key areas.

The throttle calibration is very well done. It feels smooth, predictable, and easy to modulate in traffic, something that immediately makes it beginner-friendly. What also stands out is that power delivery remains consistent even while braking, which adds to the confidence, especially in stop-go conditions.

The company is using a BLDC motor that puts out 4.78 kW of max power. There are three riding modes on offer - Range, Power and Turbo. That said, this isn’t a scooter built for excitement. It’s not the sportiest option out there, and it doesn’t try to be. Instead, it focuses on doing the basics right.

The suspension setup is a highlight. It is surprisingly comfortable and absorbs typical urban road imperfections quite well, making it a solid everyday commuter. However, the riding posture is a bit awkward in the sense that the floor board is quite high because the battery is placed in it. The floor board also curves from the side so there is not a lot of space for your feet.

The riding triangle of the DX+ is not the most comfortable one.

Braking and dynamics

Braking performance is adequate, but not exceptional. It gets the job done, but lacks the sharp bite or confidence you’d expect from the best in the segment. The overall dynamics lean more towards comfort and ease rather than agility or sportiness.

Features and usability: A mixed bag

The DX+ is loaded with features, but usability isn’t entirely seamless.

While the scooter offers multiple switches and functions, the button layout can feel confusing at first. There’s a noticeable learning curve, and it takes some time to get used to the controls and their combinations. Once familiar, things fall into place, but the initial experience could have been more intuitive.

The scooter comes with cruise control, Bluetooth, and a speaker too that can play directions from Google Maps. There is also hill hold control on offer, but it only works when both brakes are pressed for a bit; ideally, it should come on automatically.

The underseat storage on the Kinetic DX+ measures 37 litres.

What about the battery and range?

The scooter is powered by a 2.6 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of up to 105 km on a single charge. The higher variant comes with an onboard charger that sits in the front apron. So, you just have to find a socket and plug it in. It is a retractable cable so you just have to give it a nudge and it rolls back itself in. Now, on paper, all of this looks good. However, in reality, it is not the smoothest operation.

Kinetic claims that the DX+ can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 3 hours and 100 per cent take 4 hours.

The top-end variant comes with an on-board charger. The scooter takes 3 hours to charge from 0 to 80 per cent.

Practicality: Where it shines

This is where the DX+ plays to its strengths.

Spacious underseat storage makes it genuinely practical

Comfortable ride quality for daily use

Easy, predictable performance for city riding

It may not thrill you, but it will get your daily tasks done without fuss, and that’s exactly what many buyers are looking for.

Verdict

The Kinetic DX+ isn’t trying to be the fastest or the most exciting electric scooter, and that’s perfectly fine.

It focuses on ease of use, comfort, and everyday practicality, and in those areas, it does a commendable job. The well-calibrated throttle, comfortable suspension, and usable storage make it a strong urban companion.

However, the average braking performance, inconsistent build quality, and slightly confusing controls hold it back from being a complete package.

If your priority is a comfortable, easy-going daily commuter with a nostalgic touch, the DX+ makes sense. But if you’re looking for sharp dynamics or a polished user experience, you might want to look elsewhere.

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