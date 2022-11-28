HT Auto
Home Auto Reviews 2022 Range Rover Drive Review: Built Like A Fort, Crafted Like A Palace

2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace

Flagship luxury SUVs across brands have some stellar highlights in terms of dominating road presence, an absolutely opulent cabin, features that cuddle every senses and a drive performance that's usually engineered to bully. But while the latest Range Rover claims to have all of these, it also pays rich tribute to its past with ample cues in the fifth-generation model from erstwhile versions.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 28 Nov 2022, 17:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present. (HT Auto/Mithilesh Kumar)
The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present. (HT Auto/Mithilesh Kumar)
The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present. (HT Auto/Mithilesh Kumar)
The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.

The 2022 Range Rover landed in India earlier this year and it continues to target a very niche set of buyers within an already very exclusive set of flagship SUV buyers. The Range Rover renews its rivalry against the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q8, BMW X7 and Porsche Cayenne, and these are some extremely worthy champions to lock horns against. But is the newest Range Rover also in a league of its own? Here's a full-drive review of the 2022 Range Rover:

2022 Range Rover: How is it to drive?

Your chauffer deserves a pay raise! Any SUV in the segment that Range Rover falls in is hardly self-driven and the person behind the wheel has the task of driving a tank that's well over 5,200 meters in length in a battlefields that are Indian cities.

The new Range Rover comes with multiple engine options and an all-electric version is also in the works.
The new Range Rover comes with multiple engine options and an all-electric version is also in the works.
The new Range Rover comes with multiple engine options and an all-electric version is also in the works.
The new Range Rover comes with multiple engine options and an all-electric version is also in the works.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M8
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.52 kmpl
₹2.15 - 2.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lexus Lx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lx
5663 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 6.9 kmpl
₹2.33 - 2.35 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Range Rover is a mammoth vehicle and while it is kitted with all kinds of assisted driving technologies mated to the 3-litre mild hybrid petrol motor, it sure does take quite some getting used to. The SUV doesn't quite like slow-paced, bumper-to-bumper traffic (frankly, who does anyway?). And it creeps its way forward while sipping generously on fuel - one can almost see the fuel gauge falling with the naked eye. But once the roads open up, the Range Rover silently rumbles forward with superb finesse. The eight-speed auto gearbox ticks the right numbers at the right time and with 400 bhp and 700 Nm of torque at your disposal, the path forward is yours for the taking.

The Range Rover weighs around 2.5 tonne but on the move, its weight is hardly ever felt. It isn't obviously built for sprints but press the throttle and the entire fortress of a frame moves ahead purposefully. Ride comfort - perhaps its biggest test - is plush on well-paved roads but the enormous 22-inch wheels mean that pot holes weren't exactly blown to oblivion as the Range Rover passed over. The air suspensions, however, do try their best.

Of course, this SUV is also a true-blue off-road beast and even though - honest admission here- we did have the guts to test a multi-crore vehicle in uncharted territories on our very own, it does boast of Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system, 294 mm of ground clearance and a wading depth capability at 900 mm. For the masses, Mahindra Thar has a water wading capacity of 650 mm.

2022 Range Rover: Power cabin for power folks

Flagship SUVs almost always have cabins that are either flashy or stuffed with features. Or both. The 2022 Range Rover does have a mile-long list of features but its cabin is anything but flashy. Instead, it is deliberately understated in its LWB (long wheelbase) version.

A look at the palatial cabin inside 2022 Range Rover SUV.
A look at the palatial cabin inside 2022 Range Rover SUV. (HT Auto)
A look at the palatial cabin inside 2022 Range Rover SUV.
A look at the palatial cabin inside 2022 Range Rover SUV. (HT Auto)

Physical buttons are nearly extinct inside and almost every minute functionality can be operated through a tablet that is integrated into the foldable central armrest. This includes controls for back angle, expandable foot rest, the window shades, sunroof, ambient lights, heating and massage, and more. And if that's still not enough to impress, there are two 11.4-inch screens on the back of the front seats which come with headphones each.

The 2022 Range Rover offers a throne-like feel in the second row.
The 2022 Range Rover offers a throne-like feel in the second row. (HT Auto)
The 2022 Range Rover offers a throne-like feel in the second row.
The 2022 Range Rover offers a throne-like feel in the second row. (HT Auto)

The rear-left passenger seat is the place to unwind in for sure but even if you are made to sit in the front, there's much to be impressed with. A 13.1-inch infotainment screen, a 13.7-inch driver display and a 35-speaker Meridian system are all tailor-made to elevate the experience of the drive itself. And once it is time to take a break, open the trunk door for a fold-out section where you can park yourself for a picnic. Climbing in though can be a challenge from any of the five doors of the vehicle and although the car lowers itself for entry, it still may be a slight challenge for many. Also, and for anyone asking, this is a five-seater SUV.

2022 Range Rover: Massively minimalist looks

The Range Rover is likely to occupy space of at least two ‘conventional’ cars. At least. But while it has huge proportions from the outside, it is a gentle giant to look at. Much like how the cabin is carefully understated, the exterior design language is captivatingly minimalist.

A look at the rear and side profile of the newest Range Rover.
A look at the rear and side profile of the newest Range Rover. (HT Auto)
A look at the rear and side profile of the newest Range Rover.
A look at the rear and side profile of the newest Range Rover. (HT Auto)

Whether it is the vertical strip LED tail-lights, flush door handles, the assimilated fog lights on the bumper - the 2022 Range Rover lets its visual aura do the talking. The similarities between this and the first-gen Range Rover are uncanny but it is indeed remarkable how the designers have ensured a beautiful confluence of modernity with tradition in the vehicle's overall design language.

2022 Range Rover: Verdict

The latest Range Rover starts at around 2.4 crore and the model in this review is at 3.50 crore (ex-showroom). Now that's some serious money for an SUV that's seriously big, seriously capable and seriously opulent.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
24000000
Product Name
Range Rover
Brand Name
Land Rover
Pros
  • Powerful petrol motor
  • Silent, plush & feature-rich cabin
  • Capable off-roader
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Dimensions not ideal for congested cities

In a market that is dominated by the German brands, Range Rover continues to target the power players who appreciate the finer points rather than the flashier bits. The Range Rover than offers that perfect exclusivity factor that is at ease and in command wherever it goes.

First Published Date: 28 Nov 2022, 10:36 AM IST
TAGS: Range Rover Jaguar Land Rover 2022 Range Rover
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city