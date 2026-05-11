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Toyota set to build new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, production start slated for H1 2029

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 11 May 2026, 20:58 pm
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Toyota will open a new Maharashtra plant in 2029, boosting annual capacity to five lakh units. The facility will produce a new SUV for domestic and international export markets.

Toyota
New Toyota manufacturing plant to be set up in Maharashtra with production starting from H1, 2029
Toyota
New Toyota manufacturing plant to be set up in Maharashtra with production starting from H1, 2029
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Japanese automaker Toyota recently announced that it will expand its manufacturing capacity in India by opening a new vehicle production facility located in the Bidkin Industrial Area of Maharashtra. The company has expanded its manufacturing capabilities beyond its long-standing base in Karnataka.

Toyota’s New Production Plant in Maharashtra

The upcoming plant is scheduled to commence operations during the first half of 2029, with an initial projected annual output of approximately one lakh vehicles. While it remains to be seen which specific product will be manufactured at the Maharashtra plant, the company has stated that it will be a new SUV, hinting towards the Land Cruiser FJ, which was recently showcased at the Tokyo Auto Show. The facility is intended to serve as an export hub for international markets while manufacturing products for the domestic market in India.

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The Bidkin Industrial Area is spread over 7,850 acres and serves as a crucial point within the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor. The project, which received a government investment of 6,414 crore, is being developed across three distinct phases. Toyota joins several other industrial players, such as JSW Green Mobility and Ather Energy, in committing to the ecosystem, which is managed through a collaborative partnership between state and central government entities.

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Toyota’s Current Manufacturing Capabilities

At present, Toyota’s manufacturing operations are concentrated in Bidadi, Karnataka, where two existing plants provide a combined annual capacity of 3.4 lakh units. The first of these facilities began production in late 1999 and is responsible for high-volume models such as the Innova Hycross and the Fortuner. The second plant, which became operational in 2010, handles the production of the Camry and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Together, both the manufacturing sites occupy approximately 432 acres, and with the opening of the third manufacturing plant, Toyota is expected to produce approximately 5 lakh vehicles every year.

The company intends to introduce several new offerings, including an electric MPV, the Corolla Cross, and the highly anticipated third-generation Fortuner in the near future. By adding a third production hub, the automaker ensures it has the logistical and manufacturing bandwidth to maintain its production capacity for the new products as well as the old.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 11 May 2026, 20:58 pm IST

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