Renault Group gets CCI nod to acquire remaining 51% stake in Renault-Nissan Automotive India

Renault Group has received green signal from the fair trade regulator, Competition Commission of India (CCI), to acquire the remaining 51 per cent stake in its Indian joint venture with Nissan, which is christened as Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd. CCI on Monday has given approval to the French auto giant's proposal to buy out its Japanese partner Nissan 's remaining 51 per cent stake in their Indian manufacturing joint venture. With this approval, Renault Group B V and its nominee Renault SAS are clear to acquire the entire shareholding of the Nissan entities in Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL).

In an official statement, CCI has said that the proposed combination involves the acquisition of equity shares and fully paid-up zero-coupon non-convertible redeemable preference shares held by Nissan Motor Company Ltd. "CCI approves the proposed acquisition of certain shareholding of Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd by Renault Group BV and Renault SAS," CCI said in a post on X. This comes as Nissan has been divesting its stakes in the joint venture.

Renault Group B V is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles worldwide, and Renault SAS is engaged in the construction, maintenance and manufacturing of parts and equipment. In March this year, Renault Group said that it would buy out Nissan's 51 per cent stake in their Indian joint venture RNAIPL for an undisclosed amount. The JV company operates the alliance's Chennai-based production facility, which rolls out models for both Renault and Nissan brands for the Indian market as well as overseas

As part of a global framework agreement signed between Renault Group and Nissan, Renault Group would own 100 per cent of Renault Nissan Automotive India by acquiring the 51 per cent shareholding currently held by Nissan. The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Nissan will continue to use RNAIPL for sourcing vehicles for India and for exports in the coming years, Renault Group said. Meanwhile, Renault Group and Nissan will continue to operate jointly, Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI), in which Nissan will retain its 49 per cent stake and Renault Group will hold its 51 per cent stake.

