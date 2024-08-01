Images
Nissan New MPV Front Left Side
UPCOMING

NISSAN New MPV

Exp. Launch in Dec 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
6 - 9 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News

New MPV Expected Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

New MPV: 1198.0 cc

Category average

View all New MPV Specs and Features

view all specs and features

Nissan New MPV Latest Update

New MPV Launch Date

The Nissan New MPV is expected to launch in Dec 2025.

New MPV Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹6 - 9 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Nissan New MPV is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1198 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

New MPV Rivals

Renault Triber, Nissan Magnite, Renault Triber 2025, Renault Kiger and Tata Punch are sought to be the major rivals to Nissan New MPV.

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with New MPV.
Nissan New MPV
Nissan Magnite
VS
Nissan New MPVSelect model
Nissan MagniteSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Nissan New MPV Images

Nissan New MPV Image 1

Nissan New MPV Specifications and Features

Body TypeMUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1198 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Nissan Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Nissan Cars

Nissan News

View all
  News

Nissan New MPV FAQs

The Nissan New MPV is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 6-9 Lakhs.
The Nissan New MPV is expected to launch in Dec 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1198 cc segment.
The Nissan New MPV features a 1198 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Nissan New MPV faces competition from the likes of Renault Triber and Nissan Magnite in the 1198 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Popular Muv Cars

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

14 - 18.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Windsor EV Price in Delhi
Lexus LM

Lexus LM

2.1 - 2.62 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LM Price in Delhi
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eMAX 7 Price in Delhi
Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.5 - 21.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Carens Clavis Price in Delhi
Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival

63.91 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Carnival Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Muv Cars

view all specs and features