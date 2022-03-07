HT Auto
Nissan creates 2.5-million Euro fund to extend support to Ukraine

Nissan has created a special relief fund worth 2.5 million Euros to support the people of Ukraine amidst the humanitarian crisis.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 05:56 PM
Nissan creates 2.5-million Euro fund to extend support to Ukraine
Nissan has become the latest automaker to offer support to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and hence has created a fund worth 2.5 million Euros. Nissan Cares fund will contribute to the efforts to support the people in the war-torn country and also will help the ones whose employment has been affected, informed the company.

Nissan will donate one million euros to the Red Cross and another non-profit organisation through the fund. This will help back the ongoing emergency activities such as essential supplies and life-saving assistance to families and children. Nissan also informed that if necessary, it will also donate vehicles.

(Also read | Volkswagen, Porsche latest automakers to donate 1 mln Euros for Ukraine relief)

The company has also seeded a fund of 1.5 million Euros to help Nissan employees and their families affected by the current scenario. The automaker also stated this amount will be tailored to support individual needs as well such as relocation costs, living expenses for displaced families, medical expenses, and special assistance for children. The employees and partners of the company can also contribute to the fund, either through monetary donations, or goods such as food and clothing.

(Also read | Porsche halts vehicle deliveries in Russia)

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said the company is deeply concerned by the current situation in Ukraine. “We have created the Nissan Cares fund to stand by our employees and to support the international efforts working around the clock to respond to this immeasurable human tragedy," added Uchida. Nissan has also suspended the export of its vehicles to Russia and also awaiting a pause in the production at the company's factory in St. Petersburg.

Top automakers such as Volkswagen, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Stellantis have also contributed money to offer relief to Ukraine.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 05:56 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Volkswagen Porsche Mercedes-Benz Ford Stellantis
