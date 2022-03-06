HT Auto
Home Auto News Porsche Halts Vehicle Deliveries In Russia

Porsche halts vehicle deliveries in Russia

Porsche has stopped deliveries of its vehicles in Russia due to the current war between the country and Ukraine. Porsche is present in 20 cities and has a total of 26 centres in Russia.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2022, 01:07 PM
Porsche informed it delivered 301,915 vehicles worldwide in 2021. (Porsche)
Porsche informed it delivered 301,915 vehicles worldwide in 2021. (Porsche)
Porsche halts vehicle deliveries in Russia
Porsche informed it delivered 301,915 vehicles worldwide in 2021. (Porsche)
Porsche informed it delivered 301,915 vehicles worldwide in 2021.

Porsche announced that it has stopped the delivery of its vehicles to Russia with immediate effect. Porsche said due to the current scenario, business activities are facing major interruptions in the country and the degree of the effect is constantly being monitored by a task force of experts.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Porsche stressed safety and wellbeing of people is a priority on its list.

In Russia, Porsche has its presence in 20 cities and has a total of 26 centres. Last year, it delivered about 6,262 vehicles to the country. The automaker stated Porsche Cayenne is the most popular model in Russia as it accounts for more than 54 per cent. It has sold 3,431 Cayenne models followed by Porsche Macan with 1,413 units. In 2021, about 375 units of Porsche 911 were sold last year in Russia.

(Also read | Volkswagen, Porsche latest automakers to donate 1 mln euros for Ukraine relief)

Earlier this week, top automakers such as General Motors, Volkswagen, Volvo, Harley-Davidson, Ford and Honda announced to suspend their business operations in Russia following its decision to invade Ukraine. Ford's CEO Jim Farley took to Twitter to share the situation is a threat to stability and peace. “The situation has compelled us to reassess our operation in Russia. Given the situation, we have today informed our JV partners that we are suspending our operation in Russia, effective immediately, until further notice," added Farley.

(Also read | Honda suspends motorcycles, car sales in Russia: Report)

Volvo and GM were the first auto companies to suspend their operation in Russia. The latter in a statement extended its support for the people of Ukraine. Daimler Truck also declared to pause its business activities in Russia and is also reassessing its collaboration with Russian truck maker Kamaz. Mercedes-Benz group is reportedly thinking to divest its 15 per cent stake in Kamaz as early as possible.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2022, 01:07 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Russia Ukraine Volkswagen Volvo GM Ford Mercedes-Benz Harley-Davidson Porsche Macan Porsche 911 Porsche Cayenne
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased again; to launch in India this month
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased again; to launch in India this month
Porsche halts vehicle deliveries in Russia
Porsche halts vehicle deliveries in Russia
Volkswagen to focus on software, aims 25% faster vehicle development process
Volkswagen to focus on software, aims 25% faster vehicle development process
Maruti Suzuki to strengthen SUV line-up to maintain dominance in PV segment
Maruti Suzuki to strengthen SUV line-up to maintain dominance in PV segment
Volvo introduces XC40 Recharge facelift, single-motor C40 Recharge
Volvo introduces XC40 Recharge facelift, single-motor C40 Recharge

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city