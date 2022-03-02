Honda suspends motorcycles, cars sales in Russia: Report
Honda has declared that it will pause the export of its cars and motorcycles to Russia, according to a report by broadcaster NHK. Honda joins the list of top auto companies that have come up with such declarations. Other automakers including Ford, Volvo, General Motors, Harley-Davidson and Daimler Truck have also announced the suspension of their business in the country after it invaded Ukraine.
Premium motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson suspended its bike shipments to Russia due to the conflict. Volkswagen too has joined these companies.
Ford too announced on Wednesday that it will suspend its operations in Russia with immediate effect and will take action to support the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund. Ford CEO Jim Farley took to Twitter to release the company's statement. “The situation has compelled us to reassess our operation in Russia. Given the situation, we have today informed our JV partners that we are suspending our operation in Russia, effective immediately, until further notice," he added.
Truck manufacturer Daimler has also put its business in Russia on hold and is contemplating its partnership with Russian truck maker Kamaz. As per Handelsblatt newspaper, Mercedes-Benz Group is looking to divest its 15 per cent stake in Kamaz as soon as possible.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)