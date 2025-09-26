Hybrids drive Europe car market growth in August, EVs show steady gains

The European car market is beginning to stir back to life. August numbers brought some cheer as new-car registrations rose 4.7 per cent year-on-year to touch 791,349 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association. On the ground, this is a story of buyers slowly tilting toward electric and hybrid cars, while Europe’s carmakers are caught between ambition, costs, and a fierce Chinese challenge.

Germany and Spain were the bright spots, each posting gains above 5 per cent. Yet the enthusiasm was not universal, Italy and the UK saw sales soften, reflecting an uneven recovery across the continent.

A patchy road for EV ambitions

Volume carmakers are finding traction by nudging prices lower and making EVs more approachable. Luxury brands, though, are feeling the weight of high costs and fragile demand. Porsche, for example, quietly pressed pause on its plans for a battery-powered luxury SUV, deciding instead to lean on hybrids and even combustion engines to keep customers interested. Its parent Volkswagen, already wrestling with software headaches, has delayed the next electric Golf. Stellantis, too, had to drop its ambition for an all-electric Maserati sports car.

Where demand is unmistakable is in plug-in hybrids. Registrations surged 56 per cent in August, a clear sign that many European buyers still prefer a halfway house between the old world and the new. Fully electric cars did grow too, up 27 per cent, but hybrids were the real crowd-puller.

Markets cheer, despite industry strains

The uptick was enough to move markets. Shares of Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Renault rose between 2–2.6 per cent on Thursday, adding to gains sparked by Washington’s decision to ease auto tariffs on the EU. Yet, this optimism comes amid a tough backdrop, Jaguar Land Rover continues to wrestle with supply chaos following a cyberattack, and Chinese makers like BYD are pressing hard with affordable models.

The Munich Show of strength

At the Munich car show earlier this month, German manufacturers staged a counter-offensive. BMW rolled out its €68,900 iX3 SUV, while Volkswagen unveiled the ID.Polo, a compact EV aimed at mainstream wallets and expected to be priced below Euro 25,000 next year.

Winners, losers, and the BYD surprise

Tesla’s struggles in Europe deepened, with sales dropping 22 per cent in August, reducing its market share to just 1.9 per cent. In contrast, Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz all gained ground. But the biggest surprise came from China’s BYD, which tripled deliveries in Europe, proving once again that the battle for the future of mobility is as much about affordability as it is about technology.

