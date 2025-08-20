Xiaomi plans to take on Tesla and BYD, targets European markets

Technology giant Xiaomi has already entered the dynamic segment of automobiles with its SU7 EV. Now, the carmaker is aiming to go bigger and challenge OEMs like Tesla and BYD . Xiaomi has already gained traction in the Chinese EV market and now aims to tap the European market. The tech giant-turned automaker intends to sell its first electric car in Europe by 2027, where Tesla and BYD have already gained a strong footprint.

Bloomberg has reported that Xiaomi is targeting a major expansion of its EV business. The company's President, Lu Weibing, has reportedly shed more light on the company’s expansion plans after reporting a 31 per cent rise in quarterly revenue, riding the successful launch of its second EV over the summer.

Xiaomi has previously expressed its ambitions to go global, though it has never specified a target market. While Europe is a common destination for Chinese EV makers seeking to tap a more lucrative arena, considering they can often sell their cars with higher margins there, they do face higher tariffs. If Xiaomi exports its EVs to Europe, it would likely be subject to tariffs of up to 48 per cent, including a base 10 per cent import duty and additional countervailing levies of around 35 per cent to 38 per cent.

Late last year, Xiaomi announced that they have produced one lakh units of the SU7 electric vehicle. The Xiaomi SU7 is the only electric vehicle that the Chinese brand is currently selling. It is a full-size sedan that was launched last year in the global market. The EV was also showcased in India, but as of now, there are no plans to launch it in our country.

Xiaomi SU7: What is the range on a single charge?

The driving range of an electric vehicle (EV) is influenced by various factors, including the specific model in question. The Xiaomi SU7 Max is equipped with a 101 kWh battery pack, enabling it to assert a driving range of up to 800 kilometres on a single charge, as per Xiaomi.

Xiaomi SU7: How fast is it?

The Xiaomi SU7 is available in two primary variants: the SU7 and the SU7 Max. The SU7 Max is exceptionally fast, with the manufacturer asserting that it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in merely 2.78 seconds. In comparison, the Xiaomi SU7 achieves a 0 to 200 km/h time of 10.67 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 265 km/h. Additionally, it features an impressive output of 668 bhp and a torque of 838 Nm.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: