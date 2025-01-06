Driving on a highway in dense fog? Lifesaving tips you must follow

One person died while many others were injured when at least 10 vehicles, including cars, buses and trucks, collided with each other in a massive pileup on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday morning due to low visibility caused by dense fog. The accident took place as visibility dropped drastically, causing a bus to crash and triggering a chain reaction of collisions.

Heavy fog is a common phenomenon across northern India during winter every year. Such heavy fogs often result in major road accidents including massive vehicle pileups on the national highways and expressways where the speed of the vehicles remains high.

During foggy weather visibility of the road and surroundings drops drastically, creating difficulties for drivers and riders. Additionally, if someone does something which should not be done, like signal jumping, speeding, not using fog lamps, not giving indications before turning or lane changing, it becomes more dangerous for the particular driver as well as other vehicles on the road. Such cases often result in a fatal accident. On a highway or expressway where vehicles run at a high speed and visibility is low due to the fog, one such case could lead to multiple vehicles coming from the back and creating a massive pileup.

If you need to drive on a highway during foggy weather, here are some key tips, which are essential and lifesaving.