Kia Carens Clavis EV to debut soon with ADAS and more. Here's what you can expect

The Kia Carens Clavis EV will be the first mass-market electric car from the South Korean carmaker, and it will be unveiled in India on July 15, 2025. This was confirmed to be in the pipeline at the time of the Carens Clavis launch in May of this year. The all-electric version of the MPV will be positioned as the most affordable EV in Kia’s portfolio and is expected to share most of its powertrain with the Hyundai Creta Electric. With the reveal only a couple of weeks away, here’s what you should expect from the Carens Clavis EV:

1 Design: The upcoming Carens EV’s design will closely resemble that of its ICE-powered sibling, while incorporating EV-specific elements. The latest spy shots reveal smooth lines and a closed-off front grille similar to the one found on the flagship Kia EV9. Expect revamped front and rear bumpers alongside a new design for the alloys. The sleek LED lighting elements will be carried over from the standard model, in an effort to streamline the entire portfolio’s design language. The charging port will be centrally mounted, as seen on the test mules spotted on Indian roads.

2 Interior: While there’s not much that has been revealed about the EV’s interior, it is expected to be nearly identical to the ICE model. The interior and centre console layout will likely be carried over, alongside the new steering wheel design. The EV will retain both six and seven-seater configurations.

3 Feature suite: Since the Clavis MPV is among the best-equipped in its segment, its EV sister will likely not disappoint on the feature front. It will carry over the twin 12.3-inch display panel for the touchscreen infotainment and the digital cluster, alongside features such as a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, digital key, wireless charging, and more. Kia is further expected to add new features such as powered and ventilated seats as well as V2V and V2L technology. The test mules spotted so far feature a camera on the windshield as well as front parking sensors on the bumper. This confirms that an ADAS suite will be available with the Carens EV.

4 Powertrain: The Carens EV is expected to be fitted with a front axle-mounted electric motor carried over from the Hyundai Kona EV sold globally. The MPV will likely share most of its powertrain with the Creta Electric and is expected to be powered by its 42 kWh battery pack. While range estimates and power figures are under wraps, the EV is expected to offer a generous single-charge range between 400-500 km. For instance, the Creta Electric with the same battery offers 392 km of range per charge.

5 Pricing and competition: Kia is expected to price the Carens Clavis EV somewhere around the ₹20 lakh mark (ex-showroom), similar to the Creta Electric. This price point would make it slightly more accessible than its direct rival, the BYD eMax7.

