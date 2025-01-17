HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos E Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's First Ever Electric Car, Debuts At Auto Expo 2025

Watch e Vitara, Maruti's first EV, debuts at Auto Expo 2025

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2025, 17:41 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which is expected to launch in India soon, will offer more than 500 kms of range in a single charge. It is offered with two ty
...

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 17 Jan 2025, 17:41 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles e Vitara Maruti Suzuki Electric vehicle Electric car EV Auto Expo 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.