2025 Kia EV6: You can drive up to 494 km in this electric car. Here's what else's special

The 2025 Kia EV6 has been already showcased in India at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo. First unveiled in South Korea in 2024 and later showcased at the Los Angeles International Auto Show in November 2024, the 2025 Kia EV6 is brings a fresh design, enhanced technology and improved performance.

1 Design The 2025 Kia EV6 receives a significant facelift, primarily at the front end. The traditional headlights have been replaced by sharp LED daytime running lights and headlamps inspired by Kia’s EV3 and EV4 Concepts. A redesigned front bumper and lower grille give the crossover a modern and aggressive stance. While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, new black and silver alloy wheels in 19-inch and 20-inch sizes add to the refreshed look. The rear section retains its distinctive single LED light bar stretching across the width of the vehicle maintaining the signature EV6 aesthetic.

2 Interior and technology Inside, the 2025 Kia EV6 boasts several key upgrades. The highlight is the new curved panoramic display that integrates the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system seamlessly. A redesigned two-spoke steering wheel and a fingerprint recognition system allow for keyless vehicle start. The model also now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, enhancing connectivity for users. Over-the-air (OTA) updates, initially limited to navigation, now extend to critical electronic control systems ensuring continuous improvements in functionality. Additional features include a digital rear-view mirror, an upgraded head-up display and augmented reality navigation.

3 Battery and range The 2025 Kia EV6 is equipped with Hyundai Motor Group’s new 84 kWh battery replacing the previous 77.4 kWh unit. This upgrade extends the rear-wheel drive variant’s range to 494 km in Korea, up from the earlier 475 km. The EV6 continues to support 350 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10-80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes.

4 Performance In terms of performance, the standard rear-wheel drive model produces 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant delivers a more powerful 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. Kia has also refined the vehicle’s frequency-selective dampers for improved ride comfort and reduced motor noise while reinforcing the body structure for enhanced safety.

5 Expected launch Kia India showcased the 2025 EV6 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The South Korean automaker had previously patented the 2024 EV6 design in India and a new electric car from Kia is anticipated to arrive in the second half of the year. With improved technology, an upgraded design and better performance the facelifted EV6 is poised to make a strong impact in India’s premium EV segment.

