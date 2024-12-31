Want to go green this new year? These 5 EVs are expected to launch in 2025

The Hyundai Creta EV will offer 45 and 55 kWh battery packs and 500 km single-charge range

It is expected to debut with style cues derived from the facelifted ICE-powered Creta

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be the first all-electric offering from the Indian carmaker

It will be available globally with 49 and 61 kWh battery pack options and an AWD variant

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will offer 49 and 61 kWh battery packs and AWD variants as well

The Tata Sierra nameplate will be revived as an all-electric SUV with a wide range of features

With 45 and 55 kWh battery pack options, it can deliver between 450-550 km single-charge range 

The Tata Harrier EV will come with fresh design elements compared to the ICE model

It is going to feature 60 and 80 kWh battery pack variants and AWD options as well
