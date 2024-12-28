HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Ed Summons Kt Rama Rao On January 7 In Alleged Formula E Race Irregularities Case

ED summons KT Rama Rao on January 7 in alleged Formula E race irregularities case

By: ANI
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2024, 16:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The move comes days after the ED registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against
...
KT Rama Rao Formula E Hyderabad
The move comes days after the ED registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case (ANI)
KT Rama Rao Formula E Hyderabad
The move comes days after the ED registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to former Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to appear before the agency on January 7 in a money laundering case over alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023, official sources said.

The move comes days after the ED registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case.

Also Read : Formula officially cancels 2024 Hyderbad e-Prix

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi e-tron GT
BatteryCapacity Icon93.4 kWh Range Icon401 km
₹ 1.72 - 1.95 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi e-tron Sportback
BatteryCapacity Icon95 kWh Range Icon359 km
₹ 1.18 Cr
Compare
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi e-tron
BatteryCapacity Icon95 kWh Range Icon379 km
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q8 E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8 e-tron
BatteryCapacity Icon114 kWh Range Icon582 km
₹ 1.14 - 1.26 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mini Countryman E (HT Auto photo)
MINI Countryman E
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon462 km
₹ 54.90 Lakhs
Compare

ED filed the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) after the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma recently approved the registration of a case against KTR regarding the matter. The FIR lists KTR as the primary accused, with senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy named as the second and third accused, respectively.

On December 20, the Telangana High Court directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials not to arrest KTR till December 30 in the case.

On December 19, Telangana ACB registered a case against BRS working president and MLA Rama Rao over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct a Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime.

The case was filed under applicable sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with provisions of the IPC related to criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2024, 16:27 PM IST
TAGS: Motorsport Motorsport India Formula E Hyderabad e Prix

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.