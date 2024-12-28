ED summons KT Rama Rao on January 7 in alleged Formula E race irregularities case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to former Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to appear before the agency on January 7 in a money laundering case over alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023, official sources said.

The move comes days after the ED registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case.

ED filed the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) after the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma recently approved the registration of a case against KTR regarding the matter. The FIR lists KTR as the primary accused, with senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy named as the second and third accused, respectively.

On December 20, the Telangana High Court directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials not to arrest KTR till December 30 in the case.

On December 19, Telangana ACB registered a case against BRS working president and MLA Rama Rao over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct a Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime.

The case was filed under applicable sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with provisions of the IPC related to criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.

