HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Puneet Anand Exits Hyundai Motor India After Nearly 29 Years Of Association

Puneet Anand exits Hyundai Motor India after nearly 29 years of association

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2026, 12:16 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Puneet Anand exits Hyundai after nearly 29 years, ending a career spanning service, sales, communications, corporate affairs and social initiatives.

Puneet Anand
Puneet Anand has stepped down from Hyundai Motor India after nearly 29 years with the automaker.
Puneet Anand
Puneet Anand has stepped down from Hyundai Motor India after nearly 29 years with the automaker.
Hyundai i20
EMI starting at just
₹7,900/ month
Check Eligibility

Puneet Anand has left Hyundai Motor India after nearly 29 years with the automaker. His resignation marks the end of a long association during which he held several leadership positions across customer care, service, marketing, sales strategy and corporate affairs.

Anand announced his exit on LinkedIn, describing his association with Hyundai as a journey of 28 years, 10 months and six days. He plans to take time to reflect and recharge before moving on to his next professional chapter.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
₹6 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Palisade (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Palisade
₹50 Lakhs - 60 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹65,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Stargazer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Stargazer
₹10 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Staria (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria
₹55 Lakhs - 65 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹72,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
₹65 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹85,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹5.81 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,600/ month
Check Eligibility

In a social media post, Puneet wrote, “My greatest achievement is not the positions I held or milestones I reached, but the wonderful people I worked with, teams I built, friendships I cherish, and relationships that will last a lifetime."

From service operations to corporate affairs

Anand joined Hyundai in January 1998 as Area Manager for Service in the Northern Region, the same year the company introduced the Santro in India. He subsequently took on national responsibilities covering customer care, service marketing, training, marketing strategy, innovation and sales planning before moving into senior corporate leadership.

He took charge of corporate communications and social initiatives in April 2024, with corporate affairs subsequently added to his responsibilities. His career at Hyundai also coincided with several important developments, including the launch of the Creta, the company's five-million and 10-million vehicle production milestones, and the establishment of its manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra.

Role in policy and manufacturing expansion

Anand was among Hyundai's senior representatives engaging with government authorities on manufacturing investments and automotive regulations. He presented the company's position during discussions on proposed policies and participated in industry conversations around electric mobility and cleaner transportation.

He was also involved in Hyundai's expansion beyond its Chennai operations. During discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior state officials, he was part of the company's leadership team that outlined progress at the Talegaon plant near Pune.

When Hyundai Motor India entered the stock market in 2024, Anand reflected on the company's journey from the Santro launch to its public listing in a LinkedIn post. His departure comes at a time when Hyundai continues to expand its manufacturing presence and navigate changes in India's passenger vehicle market.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2026, 12:16 pm IST
TAGS: Hyundai motor india

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.