Puneet Anand exits Hyundai Motor India after nearly 29 years of association

Puneet Anand has left Hyundai Motor India after nearly 29 years with the automaker. His resignation marks the end of a long association during which he held several leadership positions across customer care, service, marketing, sales strategy and corporate affairs.

Anand announced his exit on LinkedIn, describing his association with Hyundai as a journey of 28 years, 10 months and six days. He plans to take time to reflect and recharge before moving on to his next professional chapter.

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In a social media post, Puneet wrote, “My greatest achievement is not the positions I held or milestones I reached, but the wonderful people I worked with, teams I built, friendships I cherish, and relationships that will last a lifetime."

From service operations to corporate affairs

Anand joined Hyundai in January 1998 as Area Manager for Service in the Northern Region, the same year the company introduced the Santro in India. He subsequently took on national responsibilities covering customer care, service marketing, training, marketing strategy, innovation and sales planning before moving into senior corporate leadership.

He took charge of corporate communications and social initiatives in April 2024, with corporate affairs subsequently added to his responsibilities. His career at Hyundai also coincided with several important developments, including the launch of the Creta, the company's five-million and 10-million vehicle production milestones, and the establishment of its manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra.

Role in policy and manufacturing expansion

Anand was among Hyundai's senior representatives engaging with government authorities on manufacturing investments and automotive regulations. He presented the company's position during discussions on proposed policies and participated in industry conversations around electric mobility and cleaner transportation.

He was also involved in Hyundai's expansion beyond its Chennai operations. During discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior state officials, he was part of the company's leadership team that outlined progress at the Talegaon plant near Pune.

When Hyundai Motor India entered the stock market in 2024, Anand reflected on the company's journey from the Santro launch to its public listing in a LinkedIn post. His departure comes at a time when Hyundai continues to expand its manufacturing presence and navigate changes in India's passenger vehicle market.

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