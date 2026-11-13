Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 to resume on November 14–15 at Kari Motor Speedway
- Eighteen races at Kari Motor Speedway will test Round 1 winners as rivals chase points across five categories this weekend.
Drivers prepare for Round 2 of the 2026 Indian National Car Racing Championship at Kari Motor Speedway on November 14–15.
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First Published Date: 13 Nov 2026, 10:32 am IST
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