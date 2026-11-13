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Cars & Bikes Auto News Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 To Resume On November 14–15 At Kari Motor Speedway

Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 to resume on November 14–15 at Kari Motor Speedway

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 13 Nov 2026, 10:32 am
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  • Eighteen races at Kari Motor Speedway will test Round 1 winners as rivals chase points across five categories this weekend.

Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026
Drivers prepare for Round 2 of the 2026 Indian National Car Racing Championship at Kari Motor Speedway on November 14–15.
Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026
Drivers prepare for Round 2 of the 2026 Indian National Car Racing Championship at Kari Motor Speedway on November 14–15.

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First Published Date: 13 Nov 2026, 10:32 am IST
TAGS: motorsport

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