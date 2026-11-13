Green SM plans expansion across six Indian states, eyes Chennai and Bengaluru

The expansion comes as the company looks to increase its electric cab operations in India. According to Green SM, it completed more than 1.5 million rides in the country within the first five months of commencing operations in Delhi-NCR in June 2026.

Green SM is preparing to expand its electric mobility services across six Indian states and territories, with plans to enter additional cities and create thousands of earning opportunities for local drivers.

The company has secured licences in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka under the respective state aggregator frameworks. It is currently operational across the Delhi-NCR region and Hyderabad, while Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cities where it plans to expand its services.

Green SM said it is working with local authorities and partners to strengthen its operational capabilities ahead of the planned expansion. The company has not specified a timeline for the rollout in the new markets.

The expansion comes as the company looks to increase its electric cab operations in India. According to Green SM, it completed more than 1.5 million rides in the country within the first five months of commencing operations in Delhi-NCR in June 2026. Its fleet in the region comprises VinFast Limo Green electric vehicles.

Rohit Sharma, CEO of Green SM India, said the company plans to focus on providing safe and comfortable journeys while maintaining service standards and creating earning opportunities for drivers. Alongside its expansion, Green SM is looking to onboard existing taxi drivers and other local drivers onto its electric mobility platform. The company said it plans to provide professional training, welfare support and earning opportunities to driver partners as part of its operations.

Green SM has also reiterated that it will follow state and local transport regulations, including government-notified fare requirements in the markets where it operates. The company said trip fares are displayed on its app before customers confirm their bookings and are also available through its official communication channels. The company has also refuted reports suggesting that it charges ₹8 per kilometre, describing the claims as inaccurate.

As part of its efforts to strengthen its transport network, Green SM is also working on expanding dedicated airport pickup areas. The move is aimed at improving connectivity for passengers travelling to and from airports.

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