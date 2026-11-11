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Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027: Over 50 countries & 1,750 exhibitors set to participate

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Nov 2026, 08:25 am
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Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will be held in New Delhi between February 4 and 9, 2027.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will be held in New Delhi between February 4 and 9, 2027. (Representational image)
Bharat Mobility Global Expo
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will be held in New Delhi between February 4 and 9, 2027. (Representational image)
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The next edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the apex automotive event of India, is slated to take place in February 2027. Scheduled to take place in New Delhi between February 4 and February 9 next year, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will see participation from more than 50 countries and over 1,750 exhibitors. The mega event will see participation from countries such as the US, China, Japan, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Germany, Italy, Spain and Taiwan, among others.

PTI has reported that at least 44 automakers are participating in The Motor Show 2027, which takes place under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. These auto manufacturers will showcase vehicle technologies across a wide range of powertrains.

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Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027: Two venues & 11 concurrent shows

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will be organised under the theme "Smarter Mobility For A Better Tomorrow" and will bring together the entire automotive value chain across two venues in the national capital: Bharat Mandapam from February 4-9 and Yashobhoomi from February 4-7.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will have 11 concurrent shows. These include Auto Expo-The Motor Show, India International Tyre Show, Bharat Battery Show, India Cycle Show, Mobility Tech Pavilion, Steel and Advanced Materials Pavilion, The Components & Technology Show, Bharat Construction Equipment Expo, Agri Mobility & Technology Expo, Air Mobility Expo, and Metro & Urban Mass Transit Expo.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is one of the world's biggest mobility shows, with a 2.5 lakh square feet exhibition space across the two venues and over 10 lakh visitors expected to attend.

Speaking about the upcoming edition of the automotive event, Vinod Aggarwal, former President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), one of the event's organisers, said 44 auto OEMs would be taking 79,000 square meters of space at The Motor Show 2027 exhibition and showcasing vehicle technologies across multiple powertrains. "The participating vehicle manufacturers represent a diverse mix of leading Indian automotive companies and global automotive brands operating in India. These manufacturers would be showcasing Innovative products across vehicle categories, encompassing different types of Powertrains ranging from Electric to CNG / LNG to biofuels like ethanol, flex-fuel vehicles, and also hydrogen," he reportedly said.

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First Published Date: 11 Nov 2026, 08:25 am IST
TAGS: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 Indian auto industry SIAM

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