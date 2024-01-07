Formula E officially cancels 2024 Hyderabad e-Prix

Formula E organisers have officially announced that the upcoming 2024 Hyderabad e-Prix has been cancelled. Reports of the race on the verge of cancellation made rounds last week. Formula E said that it was seeking “urgent clarification" from the new government of Telangana elected in the state assembly elections late last year after receiving a letter. With less than six weeks left for the race scheduled on February 10, 2024, Formula E confirmed a breakdown in talks with the new state government.

In a statement, Formula E said that the race would not be taking place citing "a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30, 2023."

The inaugural Hyderabad e-Prix was held alongside the iconic Hussain Sagar Lake in the city and was set to return to the same street circuit

Hyderabad e-Prix: Breach of Contract

The statement read, “Formula E Operations (FEO) has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD that it is in breach of contract. FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws. All of FEO’s rights in that regard are reserved."

The inaugural Hyderabad e-Prix was held last February alongside the Hussain Sagar Lake, marking the arrival of the world championship on Indian soil. The government and organisers signed a multi-year agreement ensuring the race’s return to the city. The first Hyderabad e-Prix saw over 31,000 spectators, while Formula E previously said that the race weekend had returned nearly $84 million in positive impact to the region. While the street circuit was appreciated by the teams and drivers, the organisational and infrastructure issues remained a point of concern.

Hyderabad e-Prix: No interest from new government

Rumours of the Hyderabad e-Prix being cancelled first floated in August last year with the organising team behind the race disbanded. Nevertheless, the race was announced to be a part of the 2024 calendar in October and also confirmed in the final calendar revealed in November 2023. Since then, the Congress government was elected in Telangana, taking charge from the previous BJP government

Speaking about the cancellation, Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer - Formula E, said, "We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India. We know that hosting an official motorsport world championship race is an important and prestigious occasion for Hyderabad and the whole country. The President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Akbar Ebrahim, and his team have been incredibly supportive in bringing Formula E back to Hyderabad. They share our disappointment in the decision of the Government of Telangana which means that will not happen."

Jeff Dodds, CEO - Formula E, added, “It is deeply frustrating that we cannot build on the success of the inaugural race last year, which delivered almost 84m USD in positive economic impact to the region. We are also disappointed for our major Indian partners, particularly Mahindra and Tata Communications. Racing in Hyderabad was important to showcase the benefits of adopting electric vehicles in a market where pollution from vehicle engines has a massive impact on public health and the environment."

Hyderabad e-Prix: No alternative venue planned

With barely a month left for the race, it’s unlikely that Formula E will announce an alternative venue globally to fill the calendar. This will shorten the calendar to 15 races in Season 10 bringing a two-month gap between the Diriyah e-Prix scheduled on January 26-27 and Sao Paulo e-Prix scheduled on March 16. The 2023/24 Formula E season is set to kick off with the Mexico e-Prix on January 14.

