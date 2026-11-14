Eicher Motors posts record Q2 revenue of ₹7,422 crore; Royal Enfield sales rise 15%
- Eicher Motors reported record Q2 FY2026-27 revenue of ₹7,422 crore and profit after tax of ₹1,573 crore. Royal Enfield sales rose 15 per cent to 3,76,722 motorcycles, while VECV sales climbed 28.2 per cent to 28,071 vehicles, supported by growth across both businesses.
Eicher Motors Limited has reported its best-ever quarterly financial performance for the second quarter of FY2026-27, with revenue from operations rising 20 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,422 crore. The company also registered its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹1,760 crore, marking a 16 per cent increase over the corresponding period last financial year.
The company's profit after tax (PAT) grew 15 per cent to ₹1,573 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to ₹1,369 crore in Q2 FY2025-26. The performance was supported by growth across its motorcycle and commercial vehicle businesses, with both Royal Enfield and VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reporting their highest-ever second-quarter sales.
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