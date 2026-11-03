2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 and Continental GT 750 showcased at EICMA 2026

Royal Enfield has showcased the 2027 Himalayan 750 and Continental GT 750 at EICMA 2026. The Himalayan 750 is the brand’s first motorcycle in the 750cc category, while the Continental GT 750 is set to become its most performance-focused production motorcycle.

The two motorcycles were among the key highlights of Royal Enfield's showcase at the Milan motorcycle exhibition, which comes in the year of the manufacturer's 125th anniversary.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine and features

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 builds on the adventure motorcycle's decade-long presence and is powered by an air/oil-cooled, 743cc parallel-twin engine. It produces 63 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm, with 90 per cent of that output available from 3,500 rpm. This delivery is intended to provide accessible pulling power across different riding conditions.

The motorcycle gets five ride modes, a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control. Cruise control is also part of the equipment package. Buyers will get a choice of 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless wheel setups, with cast and spoked wheel options.

For longer journeys, Royal Enfield has equipped the motorcycle with an adjustable windscreen and separate seats for the rider and pillion. It has a payload capacity of 195 kg, catering to riders carrying luggage on extended trips.

Continental GT 750 gets an uprated engine

The Continental GT 750 takes the brand's café racer design in a sportier direction. It uses an uprated version of the new 743cc twin-cylinder engine and is positioned as the highest-performance production motorcycle from Royal Enfield so far.

The motorcycle will be offered in faired and unfaired configurations. While the latter retains the familiar café racer silhouette, the faired version gets lower-set handlebars for a more focused riding position.

The Continental GT 750 also features a hybrid twin-pod TFT instrument display, with Royal Enfield retaining an analogue-inspired approach to the motorcycle's overall character. The two configurations were displayed in three colour options: Red Line, TT Blue and Master Clean.

B. Govindarajan, Managing Director at Eicher Motors Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer at Royal Enfield, said, “For 125 years, Royal Enfield has evolved while staying fiercely true to its philosophy of Pure Motorcycling. At EICMA this year, we are unveiling a future-focused vision that brings our design heritage and rider-inspired engineering together. The showcases reflect how we are expanding our portfolio, evolving technologies, and offering a more engaging cultural ecosystem for our community."

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