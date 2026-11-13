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Cars & Bikes Auto News Govt Proposes Reduced Minimum Fleet Requirement For Car Rental Business

Govt proposes reduced minimum fleet requirement for car rental business

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 13 Nov 2026, 10:08 am
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MoRTH has proposed reducing the minimum fleet requirement to enter the self-drive and chauffeur-driven car rental business to five vehicles from the existing 50.

Yellow Taxi Kolkata
The proposed scheme, slated to be implemented from January 2027, is going to be the first comprehensive replacement of the 1989 framework in 37 years.
Yellow Taxi Kolkata
The proposed scheme, slated to be implemented from January 2027, is going to be the first comprehensive replacement of the 1989 framework in 37 years.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed reducing the minimum fleet requirement to enter the self-drive and chauffeur-driven car rental business to five vehicles from the existing 50. This move is expected to make it easier for more players to enter the space. MoRTH has said in a draft named 'The Rent-a Cab Scheme 2026' that the applicant must have at least two cars stationed at each place of operation and maintenance, and not less than five cars in total.

The proposed scheme, slated to be implemented from January 2027, is going to be the first comprehensive replacement of the 1989 framework in 37 years. However, a limited amendment was carried out previously in 2021 by extending the coverage to battery-operated cabs and those running on methanol and ethanol that are exempt from permit requirements.

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Under this new proposed scheme, vehicles must have obtained a comprehensive policy of insurance, which includes coverage of the renter, driver or any other occupant of the motor cab up to the passenger capacity of the motor cab. Also, the vehicles should not have any pending challan related to any offence or contravention under the rules. According to the draft, the vehicles should not be listed in the police criminal database of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The proposed framework allows a single licence, valid across the state or Union Territories, for a uniform fee. It proposes fixing the licensing fee at 25,000, regardless of fleet size or the number of operating locations. The proposed framework also makes it mandatory for the cabs to have location tracking devices activated and first-aid kits in them. The draft further stated that operators must provide a website, 24-hour grievance support, emergency repairs and a towing facility. The proposed scheme also directed the operator to provide drivers' welfare under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

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First Published Date: 13 Nov 2026, 10:08 am IST
TAGS: MoRTH Nitin Gadkari car rental

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