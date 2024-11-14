Auto recap, Nov 13: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launch date, Hyundai Creta EV spotted

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, November 14.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launch timeline unveiled

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch its upcoming 350 cc motorcycle, the Goan Classic 350, during its annual motorcycle and music festival, Motoverse, scheduled for November 23, 2024. This model will mark the fifth addition to the J-Series platform and will feature a bobber-style design inspired by the Classic 350.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Glanza 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.86 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Clavis 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Tiago 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers

(Read more: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 India launch on November 23)

Toyota fast-tracks, Taisor and Glanza get year-end discounts

The Japanese automobile manufacturer, Toyota, has introduced special edition variants for three of its models: the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The company reported receiving an 'overwhelming' response to its recently launched Festival Limited Editions. Consequently, these new special edition variants have been released to celebrate the conclusion of the year.

In addition to the Special Limited Edition, Toyota is providing exclusive year-end offers exceeding ₹1 lakh on the Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Urban Cruiser Rumion, with the exception of the CNG models. These promotional benefits will remain available until December 31, 2024.

(Read more: Toyota Hyryder, Taisor & Glanza year-end discounts & special editions: See what's new)

Hyundai's profit falls

Hyundai Motor India has experienced a substantial decline in profit during the second quarter of the current financial year. The company's initial earnings report following its listing on the Indian stock market indicates that it, as the second largest car manufacturer in India after Maruti Suzuki, faced a 16.5 per cent decrease in profit for the quarter ending in September, attributed to weak demand and disruptions in exports through the Red Sea. Notably, the decline in domestic sales adversely affected Hyundai's profitability, and in a related trend, Maruti Suzuki, primarily known for its small car offerings, reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth in almost three years last month.

(Read more: Hyundai India's profit nosedives 16.5% on weak demand, export disruptions)

Hyundai Creta EV spotted

Hyundai Motor is preparing to introduce the Creta EV, marking its third electric vehicle launch in India following the Kona and Ioniq 5 electric SUVs. The South Korean automotive leader plans to unveil this electric SUV, which is based on its most popular model in India, at the Bharat Mobility Show scheduled for January of the upcoming year. In anticipation of this highly awaited launch, Hyundai has been observed conducting tests of the Creta EV throughout India, as evidenced by several recent spy photographs. The most recent image captured the electric SUV on a highway in proximity to Delhi.

(Read more: Hyundai Creta EV spotted ahead of India debut. Check what the spy shot reveals)

Ola Electric fast-tracks Gen3 products

Ola Electric has opted to expedite the introduction of its Gen3 platform electric scooters, moving the launch date to January 2025, rather than the previously scheduled timeframe of mid-March to April of the following year. This information was disclosed in a regulatory filing during the investor call for the Q2 FY2025 results. The company indicated that the S1 Gen3 series will commence its rollout in January, ahead of the original schedule.

(Read more: Ola Electric fast-tracks Gen3 product launch to January 2025)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: