Hyundai Creta EV spotted ahead of India debut. Check what the spy shot reveals

Hyundai Motor is gearing up to launch the Creta EV , its third electric car in India after the Kona and Ioniq 5 electric SUVs. The Korean auto giant will pull the covers off the electric SUV based on its best-selling model in India at the Bharat Mobility Show to be held in January next year. Ahead of the much-anticipated launch, Hyundai has been spotted testing the Creta EV across India in multiple spy shots. The latest spy shot caught the electric SUV on a highway near Delhi recently.

The latest spy shot of the Creta EV reveals that the upcoming electric SUV will offer similar-looking taillights as offered in the standard version of the model. Hyundai had launched the new Creta SUV in January this year with updated design and features. The Creta EV is expected to retain much of the styling, as is evident from the spy shot. When launched, the Creta EV will rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV as well as some of the upcoming electric SUVs like Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Tata Harrier EV, Honda Elevate EV among others.

The camouflaged test mule caught on camera shows the Creta EV to get connected taillight at the rear, similar bumper and shark-fin antenna among some of the elements. All these features are available in the standard SUV which launched earlier this year. However, the major change in Creta EV will be the lack of tailpipe. Expect Creta EV badging at the rear as well.

Hyundai betting big on Creta EV

Hyundai is betting big on the Creta EV to give it a boost in the EV segment which is currently dominated by its rival Tata Motors. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director at Hyundai Motor India, said, "We will be launching the Creta EV for the mass market in the coming months, and we expect it will be a game changer in the EV market." Hyundai currently sells the Ioniq 5 as its only EV after the Kona was discontinued. In October, Hyundai could sell only 33 EVs, far less than most of its key rivals in the segment. The carmaker has sold more than 850 EVs so far this year.

Hyundai Creta EV: Design

In terms of looks, the Creta EV will be slightly different from its standard sibling. Previous spy shots suggest that while the LED headlight and DRL design will remain same, the grille will be a closed one instead of the standard radiator grille offered. The design of the alloy wheels are also expected to be different from the ICE version of the SUV. Expect a more plush interior in the Creta EV with fresh upholstery with Creta Electric badging, a new gear selector and an updated centre console layout. Changes could further include a new three-spoke steering wheel and ambient lighting with adjustable profiles.

Hyundai Creta EV: Range, battery expected

Hyundai Motor has not revealed any details about the powertrain or the battery size. However, expect the Creta EV to be offered in two variants with different battery pack options. The Hyundai Creta EV is expected offer a 45 kWh battery pack with range of around 450 kms on a single charge. A bigger 55 kWh unit is also exxpected which could boost its range to around 500 kms.

