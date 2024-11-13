Toyota Hyryder, Taisor & Glanza year-end discounts & special editions: See what's new

The Japanese carmaker, Toyota has launched special edition variants across three of its models including the Glanza , Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder . The company stated that it has got an ‘overwhelming’ response to the recently introduced Festival Limited Editions. In view of this, the new special edition variants have been launched to mark the end of the year.

Apart form offering Toyota Genuine Accessories fitted to the Glanza, Taisor and the Hyryder, Toyota is also offering exclusive year end offers of over

Moreover, apart from the Special Limited Edition, Toyota is also offering exclusive year end offers of over ₹1 lakh on the Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder except for the CNG models. These benefits will continue up till December 31, 2024.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Land Cruiser 3346 cc 3346 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2.10 Cr Compare UPCOMING Toyota Land Cruiser 250 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched Toyota Glanza 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.86 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Camry 2024 2487 cc 2487 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key value-for-money alternative SUVs

Toyota Glanza: Special Limited Edition

The Toyota Glanza Special Edition is available across all the trim levels of the premium hatchback. The new Glanza Special Edition gets cosmetic changes over the regular model with Toyota Genuine Accessories fitted. On the outside, the special edition variants get door visors, lower grille garnish, ORVM garnish, rear lamp garnish, front bumper garnish, fender garnish and bumper corner protector. On the inside, the special edition variants get 3D floormats.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, equipped with the TGA package, will feature several stylish enhancements.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Special Limited Edition

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Special Edition is available across three of the trim levels including the E, S and the S+ variants. With the special edition, the Urban Cruiser Taisor gets headlamp garnish, font grille garnish, body cover, illuminated door sill guard, rear bumper corner garnish in gloss black and red along with roof spoiler extender also finished in gloss black and red. On the inside it gets all weather 3D mats and 3D boot mat.

Also watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate sibling Maruti Fronx’s success?

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Special Limited Edition

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Special Edition is only available across all the petrol variants expect for the entry level E trim level. While for the hybrid models, the special edition is available across the G and V trim level. With the special edition, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets front and rear bumper garnish, headlight garnish, mudflap, hood emblem, body cladding, fender garnish, rear door lid garnish and chrome door handle. On the inside the special edition models get all weather 3D floormats, leg room lamp and digital video recorder.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: