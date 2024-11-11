Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key value-for-money alternative SUVs
- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes as a rebadged and slightly revamped version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a mid-size SUV launched in India as a key model under the Japanese carmaker's global partnership with Suzuki. Priced between ₹11.14 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is basically a rebadged and slightly redesigned iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. This upmarket mid-size SUV comes sharing its key components and features with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. However, on the design front, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sports a redesigned approach, which sets it apart from the Maruti Suzuki model.
Powertrain options for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder include two 1.5-litre petrol engines, one of which comes available with a CNG kit. Transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The manual gearbox-equipped Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, which enhances the SUV's appeal.
If you are planning to buy the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, here are some key alternative SUVs you should also consider.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the original Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, as the latter is just a redesigned and rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki SUV. It comes priced between ₹10.99 lakh and ₹19.93 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the SUV slightly more affordable than its Toyota version. Besides that, since the Toyota SUV actually shares all the components with Grand Vitara, and these are sourced from Maruti Suzuki only, why not opt for the original Maruti Suzuki rather than just a rebadged Toyota SUV?
The Honda Elevate comes boasting a true boxy design and high-riding stance, which gives it a strong road presence. Also, powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, available with transmission choices like a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit. Apart from that, it comes with an extensive list of features enhancing its appeal to consumers. Besides that, the brand value of Honda is another boon for the SUV. Priced between ₹11.69 lakh and ₹16.43 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda Elevate is one of the most underrated SUVs in India, but certainly a value-for-money one, if you are putting it against the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
Hyundai Creta is one of the bestselling SUVs in India for a long time. The SUV has received a revamped design and fresh list of features in recent past. The Creta's design has undergone a significant transformation over the last couple of years. It looks premium with the overall visual appearance, while the features onboard enhance its upmarket quotient further. The SUV is available in multiple powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The SUV gets a plethora of transmission options as well, including a six-speed manual gearbox, a CVT automatic, a seven-speed DCT etc.
Kia Seltos is the first car the Hyundai Group-owned South Korean carmaker launched in India. This was the band's debut model in India. Since its launch, the Kia Seltos has remained a key revenue churner for the brand, until the launch of the Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV. The Seltos is one of the bestselling SUVs in India despite the steep competition in its segment. The Seltos comes sharing its components and features with the Hyundai Creta, which also sits in the same segment and is one of the key alternatives against the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
