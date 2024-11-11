Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key value-for-money alternative SUVs

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a mid-size SUV launched in India as a key model under the Japanese carmaker's global partnership with Suzuki. Priced between ₹11.14 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is basically a rebadged and slightly redesigned iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. This upmarket mid-size SUV comes sharing its key components and features with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. However, on the design front, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sports a redesigned approach, which sets it apart from the Maruti Suzuki model.

Powertrain options for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder include two 1.5-litre petrol engines, one of which comes available with a CNG kit. Transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The manual gearbox-equipped Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, which enhances the SUV's appeal.

If you are planning to buy the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, here are some key alternative SUVs you should also consider.