Ola Electric fast-tracks Gen3 product launch to January 2025

Ola Electric has decided to fast-track the launch of its Gen3 platform-based electric scooters to January 2025, instead of the previously announced timeline of mid-March to April next year. The company announced the development in a regulatory filing as part of the Q2 FY2025 results investor call. Ola Electric said that the S1 Gen3 range will start rolling out by January next year, ahead of schedule.

Ola Electric Gen3 Platform

The Ola Electric Gen3 platform will bring a host of innovations including a new magnetless motor, single board electronics, and using the battery as a stressed member on the chassis. The company further said that moving the Gen3 platform, showcased in August this year, will help reduce the bill of materials (BOM) costs by 20 per cent over the next 12 months, while increasing overall performance by 26 per cent.

Ola Electric revealed that its sales are being driven by the mass market portfolio comprising sub- ₹1 lakh products, while revenues are coming from the premium range of electric scooters. Its mass-market offerings saw 15 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter.

The Ola Roadster X continues to be scheduled for a market arrival by March 2025. Prices have been announced from ₹ 74,999 (ex-showroom) onwards

Meanwhile, Ola’s Roadster range of electric motorcycles is on track for launch next year. The Ola Roadster X will be the brand’s first-ever e-bike and is slated to arrive by March 2025. The manufacturer further revealed that it has nearly 20 new products lined up for launch in the next two years, which will include electric motorcycles, premium scooters and even three-wheelers. The company plans to launch at least one new EV every quarter in the market.

Upcoming Ola Electric Launches

In the same investor call, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Ola Electric, confirmed that the electric three-wheeler is under development and will share the same underpinnings as the S1 range including the electronics and battery architecture. The mechanicals will be different. The company has also showcased the new Ola S2 and S3 scooter lineups. The Ola S1 will be further divided into urban, touring and a sports model. The Ola S3 range will see the brand bring two maxi-scooters - Grand Adventure and Grand Tourer - to the market. There’s also the Ola Roadster slated to arrive by June next year and the flagship Ola Roadster Pro that will arrive in 2026, as per the brand’s previous announcements.

Ola Electric is planning to launch at least one new product over the next two years including e-motorcycles, premium scooters, and three-wheelers

Moreover, Ola is working on producing the in-house developed 4,860 lithium-ion cells at its Gigafactory starting from Q1 FY2026. The new Gen3 platform has been designed to integrate these cells right from the start and will power the company’s complete range of electric vehicles.

