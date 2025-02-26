Youtuber Sourav Joshi buys the electric Mercedes G Wagon. Here's what is special about the SUV

HT Auto
  • The Mercedes G 580 features advanced off-road capabilities, including a dedicated cockpit and MBUX system.
Mercedes G580
The Mercedes-Benz G580 is one of the most rugged electric vehicles offered by the carmaker.
Mercedes G580
A popular YouTuber, Sourav Joshi, recently posted a video on his social media account as he took the delivery of his new Mercedes Benz G580 EQ which is also known as the electric G Wagon. The electric SUV is sold in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU) costing about 3 crore (ex-showroom).

The YouTuber arrived in a Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV with his family. The young vlogger is also the owner of other cars including a Porsche Boxster and a Mahindra Thar. The SUV in question is the latest offering by Mercedes-Benz in India and is popularly known for its capability to perform a tank turn which the German carmaker calls a 'G-Turn'.

Mercedes G 580 EQ: Design and features

This model showcases styling elements from its engine counterpart, the EQS SUV 450, which debuted on the same day. The G 580 retains its signature boxy shape while now sporting aerodynamic wheels that enhance both efficiency and performance. The rear design has been subtly refined to elevate the SUV's aesthetics, all while ensuring top-notch functionality. As a rugged off-road vehicle, the G 580 is equipped with protective strips around its body for added durability.

Also watch: Mercedes G 580 EQ launched in India at 3 crore. Claimed range of around 420 kms. #shorts

Inside, the Mercedes G 580 includes a three-pointed steering wheel adorned with mounted controls. It features a dedicated Off-Road Cockpit that enables drivers to monitor and adjust differential locks and LOW RANGE settings. The transparent bonnet function provides a view from camera feeds, aiding drivers in navigating tricky terrains.

Additionally, the SUV is equipped with the latest generation of Mercedes' MBUX system. A standout feature is G-Roar, which produces artificial sound signatures both inside and outside the vehicle, giving the otherwise quiet model a more pronounced auditory presence.

Also Read : Pope Francis' new official car Popemobile is a customised open-top electric Mercedes G-Wagon SUV

Mercedes G 580 EQ: Off-Road specifications

The all-electric Mercedes G Wagon boasts a water-wading capability of up to 850 mm and remains stable at a maximum incline of 35 degrees, equivalent to a 70 per cent gradient. It can confidently handle climbs on 45-degree inclines and has a ramp angle of 20.3 degrees, a rear angle of 30.7 degrees, and a 32-degree approach angle. With a ground clearance of 250 mm, the G 580 is among the tallest SUVs available.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2025, 18:15 PM IST
TAGS: mercedes benz g580 eq mercedes benz g580 eq electric vehicle

