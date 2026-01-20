Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Specifications comparison

Toyota has officially unveiled the Urban Cruiser Ebella in India, marking its first all-electric SUV for the mass market. The new EV signals Toyota’s next step beyond hybrids and brings it straight into the fast-growing mid-size electric SUV space. With bookings opening from January 20, 2026, and prices to be announced later, the Ebella is positioned to take on established players such as the Hyundai Creta Electric.

Hyundai, meanwhile, launched the Creta Electric in January 2025, building on the strong brand recall of its best-selling SUV. With a year already in the market, the Creta Electric serves as a key benchmark for Toyota’s newly unveiled offering. Here’s how the two electric SUVs compare.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Design and platform

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is built on a dedicated electric architecture and shares its core structure with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Its design is clean and restrained, with a hammerhead-style front fascia, sleek LED headlamps, aero-optimised alloy wheels and a full-width LED tail-lamp at the rear.

The Hyundai Creta Electric stays close to the familiar Creta silhouette but adds EV-specific touches. These include Hyundai’s pixel-inspired design elements, a closed-off grille with an integrated charging port, pixelated details on the bumpers and 17-inch aero alloy wheels. Active Air Flaps further help improve efficiency.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Interior and features

Inside, the Ebella adopts a modern dual-screen layout with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen. Toyota has also equipped it with a panoramic roof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat and a floating centre console made possible by the flat-floor EV platform.

The Creta Electric positions itself as a more premium version of the standard Creta. It features dual 10.25-inch screens, a redesigned steering wheel inspired by the Ioniq 5, wireless smartphone connectivity and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. Hyundai also offers i-Pedal technology for one-pedal driving, adding to its urban-friendly appeal.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Performance, battery and range

Both SUVs offer multiple battery options aimed at balancing range and performance. Toyota’s Ebella gets slightly higher claimed range figures, while Hyundai focuses on stronger torque output and everyday usability.

Model Battery options Power output Torque Claimed range Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella 49 kWh / 61 kWh 142 bhp / 172 bhp 189 Nm Up to 543 km Hyundai Creta Electric 42 kWh / 51.4 kWh 133 bhp / 171 bhp 255 Nm Up to 473 km

Both EVs support AC and DC fast charging. Toyota is also offering ownership-focused options such as an 8-year battery warranty, assured buyback, and Battery-as-a-Service plans to ease long-term concerns.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Safety and driver assistance

Safety is a strong focus for the Ebella. It comes with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, tyre pressure monitoring and a Level-2 ADAS suite. Features include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera.

The Creta Electric also offers a comprehensive safety package, including multiple airbags, electronic stability control and advanced driver assistance features, aligning it with segment expectations.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Conclusion

The Hyundai Creta Electric benefits from brand familiarity and a proven track record, making it a safe and familiar choice for buyers entering the EV space. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, on the other hand, arrives as a fresh entrant with a dedicated EV platform, longer claimed range and a strong focus on ownership reassurance.

With prices yet to be announced, the final comparison will depend on where Toyota positions the Ebella. On paper, though, it has the credentials to be a serious alternative to the Creta Electric in India’s competitive mid-size electric SUV segment.

