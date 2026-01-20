Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella breaks cover in India as brand’s first electric SUV

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has officially unveiled in India, marking the Japanese brand’s first all-electric SUV for the market. Offered in two battery pack variants, the new electric SUV expands Toyota’s portfolio beyond hybrids and places it directly against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Bookings are slated to open with immediate effect from January 20, 2026, while prices will be announced at a later stage.

The Urban Cruiser Ebella is based on a dedicated electric architecture and shares its core structure with the e Vitara. On the design front, the electric SUV adopts a clean and modern look, with a hammerhead front fascia that appears to draw design cues from the Camry. It features sleek projector LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, aero-optimised alloy wheels, prominent body cladding and a full-width LED tail-lamp signature at the rear.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Interior and tech

Built on the HEARTECT-e platform that has been jointly developed by Suzuki and Toyota, the Urban Cruiser Ebella measures 4,285 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The platform enables a flat-floor design and is claimed to retain near-identical levels of interior space when compared to ICE-powered vehicles.

Inside, the SUV is equipped with a dual-screen layout comprising a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other features include a panoramic roof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat and a floating centre console with additional storage.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Battery and range

The Urban Cruiser Ebella will be offered with two lithium-ion battery packs: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The smaller battery variant delivers 106 kW and 189 Nm of torque, while the larger battery produces 128 kW and 189 Nm. Toyota claims a driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge for the long-range version, positioning it competitively within the mid-size electric SUV segment. The batteries are compatible with both AC and DC fast charging and can be had with an 8-year battery warranty, assured buyback, and Battery-as-a-Service options in an attempt to address long-term ownership anxieties.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Safety suite

The Urban Cruiser Ebella comes equipped with a comprehensive safety package. This includes seven airbags, vehicle stability control, tyre pressure monitoring and ABS with EBD. The EV will further feature a Level-2 ADAS suite including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Lane Keep Assist among other features. The safety suite brings additional features such as a 360° camera, parking sensors, ISOFIX, over-speed and stagger warnings.

