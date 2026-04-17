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Simple Ultra electric scooter launched at 2.34 lakh, gets 400km range

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2026, 12:56 pm
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Simple Energy launched the Ultra electric scooter at 2.34 lakh. It features a 6.5 kWh battery, 400 km range, and traction control, making it India’s second fastest electric scooter available.

Simple Ultra
Simple Ultra electric scooter launched at ₹2.34 lakh, gets 400km range
Simple Ultra
Simple Ultra electric scooter launched at ₹2.34 lakh, gets 400km range
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Indian electric automaker Simple Energy on Friday launched the Ultra electric scooter at a starting ex-showroom price of 2.34 lakh. The Simple Ultra was unveiled earlier this year as part of its Gen 2 portfolio. Additionally, the company stated that it had opened bookings for the Simple Ultra earlier this year.

Simple Ultra: Battery Pack


The Simple Ultra is powered by a 6.5 kWh battery, offering an IDC range of 400 km. Additionally, the Ulta can hit a top speed of 115 kmph. and accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. The company claims that it is India’s second-fastest electric scooter, second only to Simple One (5 kWh variant). However, the Bengaluru-based company has not disclosed the power figures of its latest electric scooter.

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Simple Ultra: Features

According to the company, the Simple Ultra boasts a host of features, including traction control with four different levels, along with a seven-inch display console for the rider, which boasts useful information for the rider, including battery percentage and range of the scooter, among others.

Simple Energy: Network expansion

Simple Energy currently has a network numbering close to 70 touchpoints across cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Agra, Goa, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (Aurangabad) and Chennai, among others. The company further states that it will be expanding to other major cities, including Nagpur, Ranchi, and Bhubaneshwar, among others, in the coming months.

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Simple Energy: Product portfolio

The Bengaluru-based electric automaker currently boasts three products in its product portfolio. Simple Energy launched the second generation of the Simple One and One S earlier this year. The Simple One Gen 2 has two variants, which offer an IDC range of 236 km and 265 km, with a starting ex-showroom price of 1.94 lakh.

Moreover, the Simple One S Gen 2 comes with an IDC range of 190 km and is priced at 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Simple Ultra is the fourth product that the electric automaker has launched in 2026, along with the Simple One S and the two variants of the Gen 2 Simple One.

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First Published Date: 17 Apr 2026, 12:54 pm IST

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