Royal Enfield previews next e-bike under Flying Flea, an electric scrambler

Royal Enfield unveiled the new Flying Flea brand specifically developed for electric motorcycles with its maiden electric motorcycle, the new Flying Flea C6. The FF-C6 is the first of many e-bikes to come under the new vertical and while the electric cruiser will hit the markets in 2026, the brand has already previewed its next offering, the Flying Flea S6.

Flying Flea S6 Electric Scrambler Teased

The upcoming Flying Flea S6 previews an electric scrambler under the new vertical. It shares the same underpinnings as the C6 electric cruiser but will come with different mechanicals. It will get conventional USD front forks instead of the girder forks on the C6 with 60 per cent more travel. The bike rides on aluminium wire-spoked wheels with dual-purpose tyres, an enduro-inspired one-piece seat, and a higher ground clearance. The brand also confirmed that the FF-S6 will be faster in the 0-60 kmph over the C6.

The Flying Flea S6 will get USD front forks with 60 per cent of more travel along with aluminium wire-spoked wheels, a higher ground clearance and an enduro-inspired one-piece seat

RE Flying Flea S6 Expected Features

The Flying Flea S6 rendering also reveals a chain drive, which should give it a similar feel to an ICE motorcycle, while the battery pack appears to be similar to the C6. All other features from the C6 will likely be carried over including lean-sensing ABS, cruise control, traction control system, a touchscreen TFT digital console, regen and more. The vehicle control unit on the electric scrambler is likely to be tuned differently over the Flying Flea C6.

Considering the Flying Flea C6 will hit the showrooms by 2026, you can expect the FF-S6 to arrive by 2027. Royal Enfield has setup a completely different team for its new electric sub-brand, which will include the sales and distribution approach. The two new motorcycles are the first of many to come from the manufacturer under Flying Flea, marking a new era for the company.

Royal Enfield has not revealed the battery and other specifications on the new Flying Flea motorcycles and more details should be available closer to market launch in 2026

Royal Enfield's Electric Motorcycle Plans

RE has design and development teams across India, the UK and Italy working on its new electric motorcycle range, which is largely designed for the city. The company has not revealed specifications on either model but conveyed that the bikes have been largely designed for the city, which explains the lightweight construction of the motorcycle.

We expect more details on Royal Enfield electric ambitions to unfold in the coming year. The brand is using the Him-E prototype as a test bed for everything electric for its e-bikes but the motorcycle itself is not slated to enter production anytime soon. The focus then will be on Flying Flea’s city e-bikes initially.

