Electric power! First-ever Royal Enfield e-bike makes global debut

Royal Enfield , the oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production, has announced its next chapter in motorcycling: the new Flying Flea C6. Royal Enfield Flying Flea will be a new sub-brand for the manufacturer’s electric motorcycle aspirations. It will be a new vertical inspired by the original Flying Flea bike that served in the British Army during World War II.

Royal Enfield's new Electric Brand - Flying Flea

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 forms the inspiration for its newest electric motorcycle, though the new e-bike is designed and developed for the urban jungle. RE’s new electric motorcycle is lightweight and is the first of the new family of urban vehicles developed by RE’s teams spread in India, UK, Italy and more. The electric division employs over 200 engineers and showcased its maiden prototype in 2023 in the form of the Him-E. It has managed to build over 28 patents for electric motorcycles. The sales and distribution team will also be different from the ones for the petrol-powered motorcycles.

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 is the first of a new line of electric motorcycles coming up from the manufacturer

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: What Is It?

Royal Enfield says the new Flying Flea C6 gets an authentic design and cutting-edge technology. The e-bike gets a girder front fork as seen in the patent images. These were popular on bikes in the 1930s and 1940s, and the same has been re-created for the C6 for a modernised application. The motorcycle rides on an aluminium forged frame with the battery placed in the centre where the engine traditionally sits.

The forged frame allows for a lightweight yet strong structure, while the magnesium battery case uses an organic design language for optimal weight saving and cooling. RE says the design theme of the battery fins fuses tradition and technology. The front fins have been arranged in odd sequences and represent innovation and modern technology, whereas the rear fins are in even sequences and showcase tradition and legacy. Both clusters of fins twist and turn, merging seamlessly into a wing-shaped motif at the centre. The electric motor is covered by an engine casing similar to the ones seen on Royal Enfield’s ICE offerings.

The Flying Flea C6 is built on an aluminium forged frame with a design inspired by the original Flying Flea motorcycles of the 1940s. The girder forks have been reintroduced in a modernised avatar specifically for the FF-C6

The round headlamp and single seat are reminiscent of the original Flying Flea, while the pillion seat will be offered as an accessory. The e-bike gets a touchscreen TFT display with a round display for a retro look. The central Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) on the FF-C6 has been completely developed in-house and integrates all physical and digital touchpoints on the bike. The VCU enables more than 200,000 ride mode combinations and features geofencing, theft protection, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

RE says the VCU will be able to not only optimise the motor for economy but also for riding pleasure with “nuanced" adjustments to the throttle, brake, and regen feel. Most of these controls will be accessible via the phone.

The Flying Flea C6 gets an in-house developed Vehicle Control Unit which enables more than 200,000 ride mode combinations

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Features

Royal Enfield has not revealed the new Flying Flea C6's battery and motor specifications. However, the company did confirm that the bike will be equipped with cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control, among other electronic aids. It will also be able to charge using a domestic three-pin plug.

Flying Flea C6 Market Launch

More details on the Flying Flea's market debut and availability should be available in the coming weeks. That said, the model will go on sale sometime in 2026. The brand is likely to showcase the model at Motoverse 2024, its annual motorcycle and music festival later this month. The brand has also announced its second offering under the Flying Flea brand, which will be an electric scrambler.

