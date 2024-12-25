Ola Electric MoveOS 5 rolled out with new connectivity features on S1 range

Ola Electric is also rolling out the MoveOS 5 beta today with a host of feature upgrades. Updates include new features like group navigation, live location sharing, road trip mode, smart charging, smart park, TPMS, and more, including voice commands and predictive insights enabled by Krutrim AI assistant, an Ola Group company. The roll-out coincides with Ola's rollout of 3,200 stores.

Ola Electric has expanded its network with 3,200 stores across India. This brings the electric two-wheeler maker’s total network to 4,000 outlets across the country marking a fourfold increase from its existing network. The move comes amidst customers facing service woes with the brand’s product range, which prompted Ola to expand its sales and service network, more prominently in Tier II and III markets.

Ola S1 Range Year-End Offers

Ola Electric is offering discounts of up to ₹25,000 across its S1 electric scooter range exclusively for the end of the year. Customers get a flat discount of up to ₹7,000 on the S1 X range, while there are additional benefits of up to ₹18,000 including ₹5,000 on select credit card EMIs and MoveOS benefits worth ₹6,000. The Ola electric two-wheeler lineup starts from as low as ₹39,999 (introductory, ex-showroom) for the Gig e-scooter for commercial customers. The Ola S1 Z is targeted towards private buyers and is priced from ₹49,999 (introductory, ex-showroom) onwards and comes with removable batteries. Reservations for the Gig and S1 Z range are open at ₹499 while deliveries will begin from April and May 2025 onwards for either model.

Ola is also rolling out MoveOS 5 for customers bringing a host of new connectivity features

Speaking about the network expansion, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ola Electric, said, “We promised, and now we have delivered! Today marks a significant milestone in India’s EV journey as we expand our network to every city, town, and taluk. With our newly opened stores co-located with service centres, we have completely redefined EV purchase & ownership experience, setting new benchmarks with our #SavingsWalaScooter campaign. As we continue to scale, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and accelerating the country’s journey towards #EndICEAge."

Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition

Ola Electric recently introduced the S1 Pro Sona (Gold) Edition commemorating its massive network expansion. The limited edition offering comes with real 24-karat gold plated elements and is up for grabs for lucky customers who book their S1 e-scooter. The S1 Pro Sona Limited Edition is finished in pearl white and gold with a premium finished seat upholstered in Napa leather with gold thread stitching. The UI has been tweaked with a gold-themed interface and a customised MoveOS dashboard.

