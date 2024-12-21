HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 Pro 'sona' Limited Edition Announced, Brings 24 Karat Gold To E Scooter For Lucky Winners

Ola S1 Pro 'Sona' Limited Edition announced, brings 24-karat gold to e-scooter for lucky winners

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 21 Dec 2024, 20:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Ola S1 Pro Sona Limited Edition gets a dual-tone design theme finished in pearl white and gold, which potential customers stand a chance to win at
...
Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition
The Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition brings a special paint scheme and uer interface and will be available for lucky winners till December 25, 2024, at brand stores
Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition
The Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition brings a special paint scheme and uer interface and will be available for lucky winners till December 25, 2024, at brand stores

Ola Electric has announced the new S1 Pro 'Sona' Limited Edition bringing 24-karat pure elements to the electric scooter. The new Ola S1 Pro Sona (Gold) has been introduced as part of a new marketing campaign under which the manufacturer will expand its sales and service network to 4000 outlets by December 25, 2024.

Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition: What Is It?

The Ola S1 Pro Sona Limited Edition gets a dual-tone design theme finished in pearl white and gold. The e-scooter gets a premium seat finished in dark beige napa leather with gold thread stitching using zari thread.

Trending Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹1.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹2.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Raider (HT Auto photo)
TVS Raider
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon71.94 kmpl
₹84,869
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
TVS Ronin
Engine Icon225.9 cc Mileage Icon42.95 kmpl
₹1.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 400
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon26.5 kmpl
₹2.32 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The limited edition offering also gets the MoveOS software with exclusive features designed for a more personalised experience. The model gets a gold-themed user interface and a customised MoveOS dashboard. There are more subtle and premium chimes, which can be personalised as per individual preferences.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Ola S1 Pro Sona this holiday season, a perfect blend of innovation and exclusivity. With its bespoke design and premium features, the S1 Pro Sona is a true symbol of festivity and celebration. We are proud to offer our customers an opportunity to make this season truly unforgettable with our limited-edition Sona scooter, adding to their holiday cheer," said Ola spokesperson.

As part of the campaign, Ola Electric will be giving select customers the chance to win the S1 Pro Sona Limited Edition through the Ola Sona Contest. Participants need to post a reel with the Ola S1 or click a picture/selfie outside the brand store and tag Ola Electric with the hashtag #OlaSonaContest. Participants stand a chance to win the limited edition electric scooter through a scratch and win competition across Ola stores on December 25.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 21 Dec 2024, 20:37 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.