Next-gen Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched on December 20

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 05 Dec 2024, 20:40 PM
  • Bajaj has shared a media invite for the launch of the new Chetak, calling it “The Best Chetak Yet,” on December 20, 2024.
The new-gen Bajaj Chetak will come with several improvements with bigger storage space likely to be a big change
The new-gen Bajaj Chetak will come with several improvements with bigger storage space likely to be a big change

The Bajaj Chetak saw a rapid rise in sales in the last year and the model has quickly become one of the top three contenders in terms of e-scooter sales. Now, Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce the next generation of the Chetak as early as this month. Bajaj has shared a media invite for the launch of the new Chetak, calling it “The Best Chetak Yet," on December 20, 2024.

New Bajaj Chetak: What To Expect?

The Bajaj Chetak has been largely the same visually since it first arrived in 2020, although the company made extensive upgrades to its feature list earlier this year incorporating a new screen, more connectivity options, and better hardware. The next generation version is expected to improve on each of these parameters, while further improving the practicality quotient.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Chetak first ride review: Better equipped but is it competition-ready?

Bajaj will also bring cosmetic revisions on the new-gen Chetak, while the variants are likely to be rejigged as well
Bajaj will also bring cosmetic revisions on the new-gen Chetak, while the variants are likely to be rejigged as well

The current Chetak offers about 21 litres of under-seat storage, which is one of the lowest in the segment. While details are scarce, the next-gen Bajaj Chetak is expected to be mounted on a newly developed chassis that will bring notable improvements and bigger under-seat storage is likely to be on offer. The two-wheeler maker is expected to move the battery under the floorboard, similar to the Ather Rizta and TVS iQube.

Expect Improvements

This should also make way for a redesigned battery pack, which could offer more range while packing a similar capacity to the existing options available. The current Bajaj Chetak offers between 123 km and 137 km, depending on the variant.

The Bajaj Chetak has found acceptance with the masses with its no-nonsense approach and good looks. The e-scooter has aged rather well and continues to look fresh and vibrant despite newer rivals coming in the last few years. Prices for the new-gen Bajaj Chetak will see a marginal revision over the current model. The e-scooter is presently priced between 96,000 and 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2024, 20:40 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Chetak Bajaj Bajaj Auto electric scooter Chetak

