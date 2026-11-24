Ultraviolette Automotive has commenced deliveries of its new X-47 Venom electric motorcycle in India. The next-generation electric crossover was launched in October 2026 and is now reaching customers through the company's expanding retail and experience network, with deliveries scheduled to continue in phases across the country.

The company says the X-47 Venom has received a strong response since its launch, although it has not disclosed the number of bookings received so far.

Ultraviolette X-47 Venom specifications: 343 km range, 40 hp motor

The X-47 Venom is built on Ultraviolette's new VX-100 100V architecture and is powered by an 11 kWh battery pack. It has an IDC-certified range of up to 343 km, while its electric motor produces 30 kW (40 hp) and 550 Nm of torque at the rear wheel. The motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 155 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

One of the major changes over the previous generation is the reduction in weight. The new X-47 Venom has a kerb weight of 180 kg, making it 20 kg lighter than its predecessor. The battery pack itself is 10 kg lighter, while the revised powertrain is designed to offer improved performance and efficiency.

The motorcycle also gets a new UV LIGHTFURY motor, SRB-11 battery technology and a next-generation motor control unit. It supports 12 kW DC fast charging and comes with a 1.6 kW onboard charger.

Ultraviolette X-47 Venom features: Radar technology, dashcams and cruise control

Technology and rider assistance remain key highlights of the X-47 Venom. It gets UV Hypersense radar intelligence, which offers blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist, overtake alerts and rear-collision warnings. The motorcycle also features integrated front and rear dashcams, with the rear camera doubling up as a parking camera through the park assist function.

Other features include a 7-inch Android-powered TFT touchscreen with Qualcomm hardware, onboard Mappls navigation, cruise control, four levels of traction control, switchable ABS and electronic stability control. Cruise control can be operated between 30 kmph and 110 kmph.

Ultraviolette X-47 Venom price in India

The X-47 Venom was launched at an introductory price of ₹2.65 lakh, applicable to the first 5,000 customers.

Commenting on the commencement of deliveries, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and co-founder of Ultraviolette, said the milestone marks the arrival of the company's next-generation electric motorcycle for riders across India. He added that the response since launch reflects the confidence of the riding community in the brand's approach to design, performance and technology.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: