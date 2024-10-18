Joy e-bike Mihos gets benefits of 30,000, more offers across e-scooter range

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited has rolled out offers across its Joy e-bike electric scooters and Joy e-rik three-wheeler range for the festive season. The manufacturer is offering benefits of up to ₹30,000 on the Joy e-bike Mihos, its flagship electric scooter among other discounts and benefits on its extended offerings.

Joy e-bike Offers

The Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter is currently priced at ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the brand also sells a range of electric scooters including the Glob, Gen Next Nanu, Wolf, Wolf Eco, and Wolf Plus, priced from ₹70,000 (ex-showroom) onwards.

Wardwizard has also collaborated with Bluebells Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd. to offer complimentary insurance on select models during the festive period. The company also has easy financing options available through Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited (MIFL) along with 15 Banks and NBFCs to make the purchase easier during the festive season.

The offers are available across the brand’s dealerships and distributors pan India, as well as on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The benefits will be available until November 2024.

Joy e-bike Mihos Specifications

The Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter was designed and developed with Poly DiCycloPentadiene (PDCPD) to absorb maximum impact on the road. The styling is a mix of retro lines and a curved body shell. The model comes with a long and wide seat, while the seat height is easily accessible at 750 mm.

The electric scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a single spring suspension at the rear. The model comes with 175 mm of ground clearance. The Mihos gets features like smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, remote tracking, reverse mode, GPS tracking, regenerative braking, side-stand indicator and hydraulic Combi Braking System (CBS).

Power comes from a 1500-watt electric motor with 95 Nm of peak torque. The e-scooter can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in under 7 seconds and gets a top speed of 70 kmph. The model gets three riding modes - Eco, Ride and Hy

