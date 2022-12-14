HOP OXO electric motorcycle deliveries begin, garners over 10,000 bookings

Hop Electric has commenced deliveries of the Oxo electric motorcycle with Jaipur getting the first batch of vehicles. The manufacturer says it handed over 2,500 units to customers in the city and has garnered over 10,000 bookings since the launch earlier this year. Hop Electric says the Oxo has received over 50,000 interests since prices were announced two months ago.

Speaking about the beginning of deliveries, Rajneesh Singh, Chief Marketing Officer - Hop Electric said, “We are grateful to our customers who have welcomed our new offering, Hop Oxo high-speed electric motorcycle with open arms. We are committed to making sustainable mobility easily accessible at cost effective price-points. Happy to see aspirations of customers getting released to own the first batch of vehicles. In addition to Jaipur, we will be starting deliveries in other states shortly - Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, to name a few."

Hop Electric says deliveries were delayed due to the new changes in guidelines of the FAME II scheme. The company says it will be scaling up production quickly to meet the demand. The electric offering is priced from ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom after subsidy) and is available in variants - Oxo and Oxo X. The e-bike is positioned as a practical city commuter and comes with all-LED lighting, a 5-inch IP67-rated digital display with connectivity via Bluetooth as well as vehicle telematics.

Power comes from a 6.2 kW (8.3 bhp) electric motor that develops 200 Nm of peak torque. The motor is powered by a 3.75 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 150 km (claimed) on a single charge. The Hop Oxo is capable of sprinting from 0-40 kmph in just 4 seconds with a top speed of 90 kmph. With respect to charging time, the Oxo can be charged up to 80 per cent in four hours with a standard 15 amp power socket. The bike gets three riding modes - Eco, Power and Sport.

