HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hop Oxo Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Begin, Garners Over 10,000 Bookings

HOP OXO electric motorcycle deliveries begin, garners over 10,000 bookings

Hop Electric has commenced deliveries of the Oxo electric motorcycle with Jaipur getting the first batch of vehicles. The manufacturer says it handed over 2,500 units to customers in the city and has garnered over 10,000 bookings since the launch earlier this year. Hop Electric says the Oxo has received over 50,000 interests since prices were announced two months ago.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2022, 15:54 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Hop Oxo is a commuter electric bike that promises a range of 150 km and a top speed of 90 kmph
The Hop Oxo is a commuter electric bike that promises a range of 150 km and a top speed of 90 kmph
The Hop Oxo is a commuter electric bike that promises a range of 150 km and a top speed of 90 kmph
The Hop Oxo is a commuter electric bike that promises a range of 150 km and a top speed of 90 kmph

Also Read : Hop Oxo electric motorcycle launched, priced at 1.25 lakh

Speaking about the beginning of deliveries, Rajneesh Singh, Chief Marketing Officer - Hop Electric said, “We are grateful to our customers who have welcomed our new offering, Hop Oxo high-speed electric motorcycle with open arms. We are committed to making sustainable mobility easily accessible at cost effective price-points. Happy to see aspirations of customers getting released to own the first batch of vehicles. In addition to Jaipur, we will be starting deliveries in other states shortly - Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, to name a few."

Hop Electric says deliveries were delayed due to the new changes in guidelines of the FAME II scheme. The company says it will be scaling up production quickly to meet the demand. The electric offering is priced from 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom after subsidy) and is available in variants - Oxo and Oxo X. The e-bike is positioned as a practical city commuter and comes with all-LED lighting, a 5-inch IP67-rated digital display with connectivity via Bluetooth as well as vehicle telematics.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hop Electric Leo (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric Leo
₹72,818 - 87,516 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hop Electric Lyf (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric Lyf
₹66,535 - 81,345 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
₹73,999 - 1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One
₹74,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3w (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3w
₹75,499 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Hop Oxo vs Oben Rorr: Which is the better electric ride

Power comes from a 6.2 kW (8.3 bhp) electric motor that develops 200 Nm of peak torque. The motor is powered by a 3.75 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 150 km (claimed) on a single charge. The Hop Oxo is capable of sprinting from 0-40 kmph in just 4 seconds with a top speed of 90 kmph. With respect to charging time, the Oxo can be charged up to 80 per cent in four hours with a standard 15 amp power socket. The bike gets three riding modes - Eco, Power and Sport.

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2022, 15:54 PM IST
TAGS: hop oxo hop electric electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

President Murmu launches EV-Yatra mobile app to find public charging stations
President Murmu launches EV-Yatra mobile app to find public charging stations
HOP OXO electric motorcycle deliveries begin, garners over 10,000 bookings
HOP OXO electric motorcycle deliveries begin, garners over 10,000 bookings
Mercedes-Benz investing over $1 bn to gear up its powertrain network for EVs
Mercedes-Benz investing over $1 bn to gear up its powertrain network for EVs
Chinese cars a big hit in Russia. Here's why
This electric Toyota Camry is built for NASCAR, but not for racing
This electric Toyota Camry is built for NASCAR, but not for racing

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city