Hop Oxo electric motorcycle launched, priced at 1.25 lakh

Hop Oxo is available in two variants, promises 15 per cent better efficiency than rivals.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Sep 2022, 13:06 PM
Hop Oxo comes as a city commuter electric bike.
Hop Electric on Monday launched the Oxo electric motorcycle in India at a starting price of 1.25 lakh. Available in Oxo and Oxo X, the motorcycle can be purchased online and from the company's experience centres as well, claimed the OEM. In terms of pricing, the electric bike is positioned in the same vicinity as electric scooters from Ola, TVS, Ather and other rivals.

As the electric vehicle company claims, the motorcycle comes as a frill-free city commuter model promising practicality. In terms of design, the motorcycle appears practical with a sharp-looking headlamp but misses out on an LED lamp. However, it featured LED turn indicators, a five-inch IP67-rated digital display showing various information, and connectivity with Oxo mobile app. The company claims that its seat has been designed keeping ergonomy in mind.

Other features include regenerative braking, 4G connectivity, speed control through app, geo-fencing, anti-theft alarm, ride stats etc.

Hop Oxo is built on a 72V architecture equipped with a 6,200 Watt electric motor that churns out 200 Nm of torque. It draws energy from a 3.75 kWh battery pack that promises 150 km range on a single charge, claims the automaker. Hop Oxo X is claimed to be capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph in Turbo mode and accelerates 0-40 kmph in just four seconds.

The Hop Oxo comes with three different riding modes - Eco, Power and Sport. Hop claims the motorcycle can be charged at any 16 Amp power socket using a portable smart charger. The motorcycle's battery can be charged up to 80 per cent from zero in less than four hours, claims the EV maker.

Ketan Mehta, CEO & Founder of Hop Electric Mobility, said that electric vehicles are taking the Indian market by storm. "This growth is propelled by consumers’ inclinations toward sustainable, convenient and affordable mobility solutions. HOP OXO is the result of years of R&D, road testing and the hard work of hundreds of HOP employees that have put their sweat and blood to launch the most progressive e-bike in the market. Given that our dealer partners have already conducted 5000 pre-launch registrations, we foresee tremendous hypergrowth in this category. We are continuously working to strengthen our product portfolio further," he further added.

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2022, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Hop Hop Oxo electric motorcycle electric vehicle
