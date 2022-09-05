This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all

Touted as the country's first locally-developed and manufactured electric vehicle (EV), the NUR-E 75 was officially showcased as a major statement of intent for Pakistan's automotive industry that has otherwise been quite slow in its embrace of battery-powered mobility solutions. A manifestation of collaborative work between US-based non-profit organization called DICE Foundation, Pakistani universities and the private sector here, the NUR-E 75 will hit the local market by the end of 2024.

The NUR-E 75 was showcased in Pakistan on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations last month. According to reports, its battery pack has been built by NED University of Engineering and Technology while chargers for it have been developed by Sir Syed University of Engineering. Its exterior design was completed by National College of Arts.

The EV claims to have a range of over 200 kms and boasts of a top speed of 120 kmph. A 220V connection can power it back to full in around eight hours. It is a five-door hatchback with seating for up to five people. But the biggest highlight of the NUR-E 75 is that all its components have been developed within the country.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Officials associated with the development of NUR-E 75 claim that this EV would be able to take battery-powered mobility options to the masses and bring down Pakistan's dependence on imported vehicles as well as its fuel dependency on other countries. At the launch event, it was also bragged that Pakistan would soon have the same competence in developing EVs locally as many western countries do at present. And while the entire focus at present is on the NUR-E 75 hatchback, plans are also on for an all-electric sedan, followed by electric SUVs.

Pakistan is gradually looking at EVs to serve multiple benefits - both economic as well as environmental. At present, several brands offer their respective EVs here but the market is still microscopically small.

First Published Date: