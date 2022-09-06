HT Auto
Hop Oxo vs Oben Rorr: Which is the better electric ride

Hop Oxo and Oben Rorr are among the few electric motorcycles in the Indian market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2022, 15:31 PM
Hop Electric has launched its much-awaited Oxo electric motorcycle in the Indian market. Available in the Oxo and Oxo X variants, the Hop Oxo motorcycle is priced from 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric motorcycle is positioned in the same league of electric scooters that offer around 150 km range. These include Ola S1, TVS iQube, Ather 450X etc. Some electric motorcycles too, are there in the same league. One of them is the Oben Rorr from Oben Electric, promising a 200 km range.

(Also read: Oben Rorr first ride review: Starter electric bike for everyday commute)

Here is a spec sheet-based comparison between the Hop Oxo and Oben Rorr.

Hop Oxo vs Oben Rorr: Price

Model nameHop OxoOben Rorr
Price (ex-showroom) 1.25 lakh 1.02 lakh

Hop Oxo electric motorcycle has been introduced at a starting price of 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Oben Rorr, on the other hand, comes at a significantly cheaper price of 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hop Oxo vs Oben Rorr: Specification

ModelHop OxoOben Rorr
Battery pack3.75 kWh4.4 kWh
Electric motor6200 kW1000 kW
Range150 km200 km
Top speed90 kmph100 kmph
Acceleration (0-40 kmph)4 seconds3 seconds
Charging time4 hours2 hours

Hop Oxo electric motorcycle is built on a 72V architecture equipped with a 6200 kW electric motor that churns out 200 Nm of torque. It draws energy from a 3.75 kWh battery pack that promises 150 km range on a single charge, claims the automaker. Hop Oxo X is claimed to be capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph in Turbo mode and accelerates 0-40 kmph in just four seconds.

The Hop Oxo comes with three different riding modes - Eco, Power and Sport. Hop claims the motorcycle can be charged at any 16 Amp power socket using a portable smart charger. The motorcycle's battery can be charged up to 80 per cent from zero in less than four hours, claims the EV maker.

Oben Rorr comes powered by a 1000 kW electric motor that is capable of churning out enough power to make the bike run at a top speed of 100 kmph. Also, it can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in three seconds. The 4.4 kWh battery pack promises a whopping 200 km range on a single charge, claims the automaker. Also, the battery is claimed to take two hours time to be charged from 0-100 per cent. Like the Hop Oxo, the Oben Rorr too comes equipped with multiple ride modes.

 

 

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2022, 15:31 PM IST
TAGS: Hop Oxo Oben Oben Rorr Hop Electric Oben Electric electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle
