Hop Oxo vs Oben Rorr: Which is the better electric ride

Hop Oxo and Oben Rorr are among the few electric motorcycles in the Indian market.

Hop Electric has launched its much-awaited Oxo electric motorcycle in the Indian market. Available in the Oxo and Oxo X variants, the Hop Oxo motorcycle is priced from ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric motorcycle is positioned in the same league of electric scooters that offer around 150 km range. These include Ola S1, TVS iQube, Ather 450X etc. Some electric motorcycles too, are there in the same league. One of them is the Oben Rorr from Oben Electric, promising a 200 km range.

Here is a spec sheet-based comparison between the Hop Oxo and Oben Rorr.

Hop Oxo vs Oben Rorr: Price

Model name Hop Oxo Oben Rorr Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 1.25 lakh ₹ 1.02 lakh

Hop Oxo electric motorcycle has been introduced at a starting price of ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Oben Rorr, on the other hand, comes at a significantly cheaper price of ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hop Oxo vs Oben Rorr: Specification

Model Hop Oxo Oben Rorr Battery pack 3.75 kWh 4.4 kWh Electric motor 6200 kW 1000 kW Range 150 km 200 km Top speed 90 kmph 100 kmph Acceleration (0-40 kmph) 4 seconds 3 seconds Charging time 4 hours 2 hours

Hop Oxo electric motorcycle is built on a 72V architecture equipped with a 6200 kW electric motor that churns out 200 Nm of torque. It draws energy from a 3.75 kWh battery pack that promises 150 km range on a single charge, claims the automaker. Hop Oxo X is claimed to be capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph in Turbo mode and accelerates 0-40 kmph in just four seconds.

The Hop Oxo comes with three different riding modes - Eco, Power and Sport. Hop claims the motorcycle can be charged at any 16 Amp power socket using a portable smart charger. The motorcycle's battery can be charged up to 80 per cent from zero in less than four hours, claims the EV maker.

Oben Rorr comes powered by a 1000 kW electric motor that is capable of churning out enough power to make the bike run at a top speed of 100 kmph. Also, it can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in three seconds. The 4.4 kWh battery pack promises a whopping 200 km range on a single charge, claims the automaker. Also, the battery is claimed to take two hours time to be charged from 0-100 per cent. Like the Hop Oxo, the Oben Rorr too comes equipped with multiple ride modes.

