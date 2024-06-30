Ferrari begins testing its first EV: Spied camouflaged. Check details

Ferrari, the Italian supercar maker synonymous with roaring engines and sleek sports cars, is taking a step towards electrification. Recent spy shots captured near Maranello, Italy, reveal what appears to be an early prototype for Ferrari's first-ever electric vehicle (EV).

The prototype, photographed by Derek Cornelissen, is a curious mix of existing Ferrari and Maserati parts. The body borrows heavily from the Maserati Levante SUV, previously owned by Ferrari. Headlights, however, appear to be from the Ferrari Roma sports car. However if reports are to be believed, the final product will look completely different from the test mule.

The most intriguing details lie in the seemingly non-functional quad exhaust tips jutting out from the rear and the high-voltage stickers plastered across the body. These elements blatantly hint at an electric powertrain beneath the disguise.

Further clues come from the unusual wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero E tires, specifically designed for electric vehicles due to their focus on low rolling resistance. While the final body shape and name remain under wraps, the use of the Levante platform suggests a high-riding, four-door model rather than a traditional Ferrari coupe. This electric SUV could rival established competitors like the Tesla Model X, Lotus Eletre, and the upcoming electric Porsche Cayenne.

Focus on driving experience over sheer speed

A report by Drive stated that Ferrari's initial target launch date of late 2025 has been pushed back to early 2026. The company has also denied rumours of a hefty €500,000 price tag. However, a key differentiating factor for this electric Ferrari might be its sound. Unlike other brands prioritising pure acceleration in EVs, Ferrari seems intent on replicating a signature "authentic" noise for a unique driving experience.

"We have never been following speed as a key reason for [marketing] our cars," says Emanuele Carando, Ferrari's head of product marketing. He emphasises the importance of a car that's "fast, agile, and fun to drive" over pure speed figures. This philosophy aligns with the construction of a new €200 million factory dedicated to producing both the electric car and existing gasoline and hybrid models.

While details remain shrouded in secrecy, one thing is certain: the Prancing Horse is ready to gallop into the electric vehicle arena, offering an exciting and potentially unique take on the high-performance electric car.

